Authorities search for Utah man on probation who disappeared

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a Utah man on probation who disappeared after his ankle monitor stopped transmitting a signal.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man is 52-year-old Marty Justice. He was last seen on July 8, 2022.

The last known signal transmitted from Justice’s ankle monitor was traced to a road in Deep Creek.

Authorities searched the nearby area, but have not located the man or any signs left behind.

Deputies say Justice has not contacted family members since his disappearance which is “uncharacteristic of him.”

Anyone who may have seen Justice or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 789-2511.

Marty Justice (Courtesy of the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office)

