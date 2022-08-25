Read full article on original website
Related
wfirnews.com
Roanoke residents advocate to name administrative building after William Robertson
When Roanoke native William Robertson died last year at age 88, he left behind a lasting legacy. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill explains why dozens of residents are asking that the former Roanoke Times building be named in his honor:
cbs19news
Disco night is headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The theme of disco night is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is $25, and $28 at the gate. VIP patio tickets are $40 and come with...
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down 41 cents in a month, up 56.6 cents in a year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other informed as search continues for wanted man
(WFXR) — It’s been more than two weeks since the search began for a fugitive wanted for multiple charges after leading police on a chase and crashing in Craig County, sparking manhunts around southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s...
cvillecountry.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns gather to clean New River
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 180 Radford community members got their hands dirty for the annual New River Cleanup Saturday. The Hackworth family came to pick up trash from the river all the way from Shawsville. “I think it’s really important for me to bring my kids here today,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign. The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg. The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police. Police say about 2...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. No injuries were reported. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saves the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
WSET
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Bird and wildlife watching trail coming to Ivanhoe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bird watchers will soon have a common area to enjoy nature in Ivanhoe, Va. The Friends of the New River Trail, New River Trail State Park and Virginia Outdoors Foundation are working to develop 48 acres into a birding and wildlife watching area along the New River Trail. It will be near the Ivanhoe Trestle that goes over the New River.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts a mural contribution event
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 27, the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum Hosted one of many mural artist workdays. Children from the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro communities were invited to contribute drawings. Local muralist Chicho Lorenzo will recreate each drawing to fit on the canvas, which will...
pcpatriot.com
Town of Dublin lists Labor Day schedule
Dublin Town Offices will be closed Monday, September 5th. Garbage scheduled for pickup on Monday, September 5th will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6th.
WSLS
Senior-dog-citizen Simba needs someone to love him for the rest of his days
ROANOKE, Va. – Time to take away Simba’s worries for the rest of his days. He’s a sweet, senior pomeranian mix that’s been at the RVSPCA for over five months. At only eight pounds, Simba is a very special senior that loves love. Shelter staff said...
Comments / 0