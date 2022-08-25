ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Disco night is headed to Dr. Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The theme of disco night is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is $25, and $28 at the gate. VIP patio tickets are $40 and come with...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, VA
Government
City
Roanoke, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 41 cents in a month, up 56.6 cents in a year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

People across our hometowns gather to clean New River

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 180 Radford community members got their hands dirty for the annual New River Cleanup Saturday. The Hackworth family came to pick up trash from the river all the way from Shawsville. “I think it’s really important for me to bring my kids here today,”...
RADFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign. The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. No injuries were reported. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#The Vietnam War#The United States Army#Goi
WVNS

Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saves the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WDBJ7.com

Bird and wildlife watching trail coming to Ivanhoe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bird watchers will soon have a common area to enjoy nature in Ivanhoe, Va. The Friends of the New River Trail, New River Trail State Park and Virginia Outdoors Foundation are working to develop 48 acres into a birding and wildlife watching area along the New River Trail. It will be near the Ivanhoe Trestle that goes over the New River.
IVANHOE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts a mural contribution event

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 27, the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum Hosted one of many mural artist workdays. Children from the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro communities were invited to contribute drawings. Local muralist Chicho Lorenzo will recreate each drawing to fit on the canvas, which will...
BLUE RIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy