Sedona, AZ

Fest presents 'Dream Girl: The Making of Marilyn Monroe' debut Sept. 2-8

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Dream Girl: The Making of Marilyn Monroe” showing Sept. 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Dream Girl: The Making of Marilyn Monroe” combines exclusive interviews, rare archive materials and enlightening film extracts, alongside graphic illustrations and animations that will allow us to recreate several key moments of Monroe’s private life.

How did Marilyn Monroe become one of the greatest sex symbols of all time? What drove a prudish little Californian girl, who was not especially pretty nor exceptionally talented, to become this incredibly striking platinum blonde superstar? How did she become the icon capable of balancing innocence with raw sensuality, whilst continuing to captivate the masses to this day? How did she achieve this? And what price did she pay?

This August commemorates the 60th anniversary of Monroe’s death. This new documentary will detail and analyze the intimate psychological journey of Norma Jeane Baker, calling on never-before-interviewed relatives and experts in the field of psychology. The result of 10 years of extensive research, we are now able to unravel the myth of Marilyn.

“Dream Girl” provides new and lesser-known information about her real childhood and upbringing, her steely determination as an intelligent and driven woman hiding behind the fragile facade of being a blonde bombshell. Finally, we see the decisive help she received from notorious mobsters, with whom she had a complicated relationship, and the importance of several little-known mentors, starting with her acting coach Natacha Lytess.

The film combines exclusive interviews, rare archive materials and enlightening film extracts, alongside graphic illustrations and animations that will allow us to recreate several key moments of her private life.

The film is directed by the same team that created the documentary “Tony Curtis, Driven to Stardom”, which attracted millions of viewers worldwide.

“Dream Girl: The Making of Marilyn Monroe” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 2-8. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Thursday, Sept. 2, 3 and 8; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5, 6 and 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

