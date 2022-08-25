ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Sprouts Farmers Market#Vitamin#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Upmc My Health Matters
Fox News

Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer

A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Woman preserves 426 meals in jars to feed her family for eight months

A savvy mother of three has prepped and preserved 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.Farm owner Kelsey Shaw, from Indiana in the US, said she began preserving her produce in 2017 so that her family could eat home-grown food all year round.Shaw is self-taught and knows how to preserve a variety of foods, from pickles to beef stew, using methods such as dehydration and water-canning.Her family consumes fresh food from the farm during the summer months. It is during this time that she gets to work preserving food for the months to come.She said...
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

USDA Invests $300 Million to Help Farmers Transition to Organic Production

In an effort to support farmers in the transition from conventional to organic farming, the USDA will invest $300 million in a new Organic Transition Initiative. On the pathway to certified organic farming, growers are required to adopt organic practices—such as restricted inputs and a ban on synthetic pesticides—for at least 36 months before the crops can be considered for certification. During this often challenging time for farmers, the USDA’s new program, announced earlier this week, aims to support growers in hopes of strengthening the organic market.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella

UPDATED: Blue Diamond Growers told Food Safety News that 100 percent of the potentially impacted whole brown almonds involved in the recall were recovered. Additionally, the almonds were to be used as ingredients in food manufacturing and were not used in Blue Diamond branded consumer products. Blue Diamond Growers of...
COLORADO STATE
dogsbestlife.com

5 surprising ingredients you should feed your dog

Dogs are family members, so their health and well-being are always top of mind. One of the best ways to ensure your furry friend lives a long and healthy life is through a balanced diet. However, with so many dog food options on the market today, it can be challenging to know what to look for when deciding which food to feed your pup. Learn more about which ingredients you want to see included in your dog’s meals and why.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Major supermarkets recall various products over health concerns

Some major supermarkets in the UK are removing several products from their shelves over various health concerns. The retailers, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Lidl have apologized to their customers, asking them to retain the products for full refunds, according to Chronicle Live. The recalls, issued by the Food Standards Agency, are to create awareness about products deemed unfit for sale.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EverydayHealth.com

What Do Food Expiration Dates Actually Mean, and Should You Trust Them?

Grocery costs continue to rise nationwide in tandem with inflation. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes, food prices were more than 10 percent higher in June 2022 than in June 2021, leading to spikes in price tags on foods like bread, eggs, and meat. In response, consumers are...
FOOD & DRINKS
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, August 26, 2022

Max Armstrong reports on no-till farming and its value for producers who have done the practice for more than 40 years. It reduces labor and cuts fuel costs. But there are reports of challenges to yields and soil productivity. Max shares that about 37% of farms use the practices. He adds that a new study from North Carolina State University showing that no-till acres have a higher land value than acres farmed with traditional practices. The study is the first to quantify land value benefits of no-till farming.
AGRICULTURE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy