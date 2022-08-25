ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

New pipe arrives at water transmission line break in northern St. Clair County

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Thursday that new pipe to repair a water transmission line break north of Port Huron has begun to arrive at the site of the break.

On Aug. 13, a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of the authority's service area suffered a break, resulting in boil water advisories for Burtchville Township and several other southeastern Michigan communities, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Nearly all the advisories were lifted Saturday, but new replacement pipe for the break is continuing to arrive. The first order of 120-inch pipe, a total of 16 feet, arrived on Aug. 14, while another 16-foot segment arrived Thursday, the authority said.

The authority expects necessary remaining 32 feet of pipe to arrive over the weekend. The authority will determine a repair timeline for the transmission line once all the new pipe arrives.

The water authority said while some water pressure was restored immediately after the water main break, customers in the affected areas should expect lower water pressures than normal. Areas affected by boil water advisories should limit outdoor water usage until the line is repaired.

The authority said workers are using the opportunity of having a open, unpressurized pipe to conduct inspections of the several miles of existing pipe on either side of the break.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

