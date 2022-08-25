Inflation is affecting singles' dating behavior

Inflation is not just impacting single folks' financial behavior, but also their dating behavior. A new survey from Dating.com revealed that 47% of respondents said "they have held back on scheduling a date to save money."

When singles do go out, they try to avoid spending too much, the survey found.

Approximately two-thirds reported they are opting for simpler, less expensive date options. This trend represents a sizable shift since July 2021 when the company's survey revealed three out of four singles planned to spend more than $100 on a meal with their date.

Now, 83% are looking to spend less than $50 on their first or second date. 58% of respondents reported wanting to get to 'know potential partners better' before spending money on activities, dinners, and more to avoid 'wasting their time and dollars if it doesn't work out.'

At its peak in 2022, inflation rose to 9.1%, which the U.S. Labor Department says is the highest this rate has been since November 1981. Currently, it has decreased slightly to 8.5%.

