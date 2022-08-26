Chick-fil-A appears to be moving ahead with plans for a second Macomb County location

(WWJ) It looks like the Hall Road, Shelby Township location won't be the only Chick-fil-A in Macomb County for too much longer.

There are reports on Thursday that the wildly popular fast food chicken chain appears to be moving ahead with plans to open a restaurant in Roseville, which would be the second location in the county.

According to the Macomb Daily , Roseville city officials confirmed that Chick-fil-A recently closed on the purchase of property on the grounds of Macomb Mall — after talk for months about a location at that site.

Roseville City Manager Scott Atkins told the newspaper that some “real estate issues” were resolved, and Chick-fil-A now owns the property. He said it will be a good location for a Chick-fil-A, visible from Gratiot Ave., adding:

"So we're looking forward to them coming to our city."

No opening date for the Roseville restaurant has yet been announced, and there was no immediate comment from Macomb Mall or the Chick-fil-A officials on the topic.

The Roseville store will be the Atlanta-based company’s 25th store in Michigan, and at least the 11th in Metro Detroit.

In July, the company announced that three new restaurants will be opening in the Metro Detroit area this fall, with five more locations to follow in the next three to five years.

Confirmed so far: Chick-fil-A restaurants are set to open in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia.

See the list of Michigan locations open now HERE .