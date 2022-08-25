ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former Spokane Police officer maintains innocence while taking the stand in rape trial

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane Police officer accused of rape took the stand in his trial Thursday.

Nathan Nash, 39, faces multiple counts of rape, misconduct, and unlawful imprisonment. Despite the charges, Nash maintains his innocence.

He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and Nash was one of the responding officers.

She claimed Nash came back another time to “follow up” on her case and that is when the alleged rape happened.

Court records show the victim contacted Nash to show him photos of bruises and hospital records as evidence. Nash is said to have returned to her home, where he examined her in her bedroom.

It was during this time that Nash allegedly sexually assaulted her.

In court Thursday, Nash said the victim went to her bedroom so he followed her. He said she did show him her bruises and that he touched her, but did not rape her.

Nash said he followed her into her bedroom without knowing what she was doing

“Then she was showing you the bruises…that included her hip and her lower back”, said the lawyer questioning Nash.

“The bridge of my right finger was on her…” said Nash.

Nash said his body camera was not on during this time because the victim wanted to speak privately.

“She had asked me in the phone call we had before me coming over ‘hey I wanna go over something private with you do you mind not having your body camera on?’ And I said yeah that’s fine I don’t care,” said Nash.

This is just one case where Nash is accused of sexually assaulting a victim whose case he was investigating.

In early August 2021, a woman told police about an experience similar to the first report.

This woman called 911 to report her neighbor had assaulted her and Nash was one of the responding officers. She also said Nash returned to her home to conduct a follow-up and raped her.

Nash was again booked on second-degree rape. In both cases, he was released from jail.

Both cases are being heard simultaneously. Closing arguments will begin Monday at 9 a.m.

