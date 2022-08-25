Jim Miller: Browns' management has to give team every opportunity to win; a middle of the pack team without Watson
Former NFL quarterback Jim Miller of Sirius XM NFL Radio and Fox Sports Chicago joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the outlook for Justin Fields the the Bears in his second season, the market for Jimmy Garoppolo and whether the Browns should consider acquiring him through a trade, the competitive outlook for the AFC compared to the NFC and where the Browns fit in the AFC right now.
