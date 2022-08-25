Read full article on original website
What is a high-yield savings account?
A high-yield savings account is an interest-earning account—typically offered by online banks and credit unions—that offers a substantially higher interest rate than you'd find with a traditional savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank. A high-yield savings account is ideal if you have money you want to safeguard for...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
MoneyWatch: Debt cancellation and inflation
Following the White House's announcement of a sweeping student debt reform package, some are expressing concerns that the plan could result in higher inflation. Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the impact the move could have on inflation and the federal deficit.
Stocks continue to slide on Wall Street, adding to Friday's steep losses
Stocks opened lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a steep drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest losses in early trading. This week...
Food bank demand spikes amid inflation
High food prices are making it difficult for many families to afford even basic groceries. Food banks across the country are feeling the impact, with long lines as more families struggle to make ends meet. Janet Shamlian has more.
