What is a high-yield savings account?

A high-yield savings account is an interest-earning account—typically offered by online banks and credit unions—that offers a substantially higher interest rate than you'd find with a traditional savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank. A high-yield savings account is ideal if you have money you want to safeguard for...
MoneyWatch: Debt cancellation and inflation

Following the White House's announcement of a sweeping student debt reform package, some are expressing concerns that the plan could result in higher inflation. Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the impact the move could have on inflation and the federal deficit.
Food bank demand spikes amid inflation

High food prices are making it difficult for many families to afford even basic groceries. Food banks across the country are feeling the impact, with long lines as more families struggle to make ends meet. Janet Shamlian has more.
