Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces 2022-2023 Student, Educator Contests

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the theme for the upcoming 2022–2023 school year student art and essay contests and the Excellence in Education awards – “Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians.”

This year will be the first time that Native American Heritage Month is included in the contests, in addition to the recurring contests for Hispanic Heritage Month and Black History Month.

“I’m excited to recognize Native American Heritage Month. Our state is rich in contributions from the Hispanic, Native American, and Black communities throughout Florida,” sa i d First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We are honored to highlight their achievements and impact on Florida’s history. These contests will help students learn about Florida’s leaders and their contributions to our great state.”

“The Seminole Tribe plays an important part in Florida’s history and culture, and we sincerely appreciate being included in this meaningful educational outreach program that reaches students across our state,” said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. “We want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, as well as Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., for their continuing commitment to the Seminole Tribe and the native people of Florida.”

The contests will coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, 2022, Native American Heritage Month in November 2022, and Black History Month in February 2023.

The winners of the essay contest will receive a 2-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Additional information regarding contest timelines, entries, nominating forms, and guidelines will be available online here .

