Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest. Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO