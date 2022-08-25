Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest. Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.
FOX Carolina
Deputies ask for public’s help finding stolen car from McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to find a car recently stolen from a home on Nix Creek Road in Marion. Deputies said the vehicle is a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the car is...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest man on gun, drug charges in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges on Thursday. According to police, officers were conducting crime prevention along Hendersonville Road in south Asheville when they arrested 19-year-old Damion Keire Smith Jr. and seized 12.3 grams of fentanyl as well as a Glock 22 pistol.
WYFF4.com
Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
my40.tv
Bryson City man faces several charges after authorities respond to report of shots fired
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina is facing several charges after authorities responded to a report of shots fired recently. The Swain County Sheriff's Office says its department received a call on Thursday, Aug. 25, about shots fired near Kirkland Creek Road and Sheppard Creek Road.
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
GCSO says suspect in Thursday shooting in custody
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greenville Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, a man called and reported that he had been shot by someone he knew.
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
Troopers: 16-year-old girl faces DWI charges after driving pickup truck into Burke Co. home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning. No one was hurt, but the wreck left behind thousands of dollars in damages to a home along Old NC Highway 10, south of Icard.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
my40.tv
Haywood County deputy laid to rest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
my40.tv
Social worker who counseled Buncombe Co. inmates arrested for drug possession, fired
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs. Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. She worked...
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
2 attacked, robbed in downtown Asheville
Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in Asheville.
4 inmates overdose at South Carolina jail
Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
my40.tv
Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to killing 9-month-old in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Waynesville man who admitted to killing a baby in his care will spend the rest of his life in prison. Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of 9-month-old Chloe Evans.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
