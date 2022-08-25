ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop in Rutherford County

Rutherford County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says one person is facing drug charges, after a traffic stop led to an arrest. Deputies describe being in the Long Branch Road area – when they tried stopping a vehicle along U.S. 221 South Hwy. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was recognized by law enforcement as Kip Cooper – a man with an outstanding arrest warrant.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest man on gun, drug charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges on Thursday. According to police, officers were conducting crime prevention along Hendersonville Road in south Asheville when they arrested 19-year-old Damion Keire Smith Jr. and seized 12.3 grams of fentanyl as well as a Glock 22 pistol.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County deputy laid to rest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts

I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
ASHEVILLE, NC

