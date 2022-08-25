Biden coming to Ohio to break ground on Intel project on Sept. 9

President Biden is coming to Licking County Sept. 9 to break ground o n Intel's $20 billion project , the White House said Thursday.

Intel announced in January that it plans to build two factories in New Albany, the state's largest economic development project.

"The President will deliver remarks on rebuilding American manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility," a White House advisory said.

The White House advisory provided no details on the president's visit beyond the date.

Although official work on the project hasn't started, Intel began excavation work on the site nearly two months ago.

Intel has committed to building two factories in New Albany and has said the site could develop into one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturing locations on the planet with as many as eight factories and a total investment of $100 billion.

The CHIPS Act that Biden signed into law this month provides $52.7 billion in aid to the semiconductor industry along with other incentives meant to boost U.S. production of the tiny, critical devices used to power everything from cars to gaming consoles to military equipment.

