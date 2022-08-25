ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union

Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon's two U.S. senators and others issued statements Monday in the wake of Sunday evening's shooting at Bend's Forum Shopping Center that left three people dead, including the gunman.
BEND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless

The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting.
REDMOND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Governor Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting

Salem, Or-Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred in Bend last night:. "I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night's shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.
BEND, OR
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
BEND, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections

St. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight

Bend Police called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Monday to release more details about Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, while Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman issued a statement on "a dark night in Bend" and announced a community vigil Monday evening at Drake Park.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond

A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR.
REDMOND, OR
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Oregon Safeway Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Plus Gunman

A Sunday evening shooting at a Safeway shopping center in Bend, Oregon has left three people dead, including the shooter, and another person injured. None of the victims nor the suspected shooter, who used an AR-15 and may have taken his own life, have yet been identified. [CNN]. The SF...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
BEND, OR

