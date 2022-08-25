Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union
Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon's two U.S. senators and others issued statements Monday in the wake of Sunday evening's shooting at Bend's Forum Shopping Center that left three people dead, including the gunman. The post ‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union appeared first on KTVZ.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
ijpr.org
Oregon school administrators worry families could be caught off guard by end of free meals for all students
During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in Oregon became used to students receiving free meals at school. A variety of federal waivers meant every student could receive free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic, but those expired on June 30. With many families now having to pay for meals,...
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless
The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting. The post City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting
Salem, Or-Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred in Bend last night:. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.
Washington Examiner
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting...
St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections
t. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy. The post St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments amid worker, union objections appeared first on KTVZ.
‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight
Bend Police called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Monday to release more details about Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, while Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman issued a statement on "a dark night in Bend" and announced a community vigil Monday evening at Drake Park. The post ‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bend shooting: 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Oregon Safeway
BEND, Ore. — Law enforcement swarmed the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, late Sunday evening after receiving reports of an active-shooter situation that left three people dead, including the suspect. Update 2:06 a.m. EDT Aug. 29: In a news conference late Sunday, Bend police confirmed...
KTVZ
New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond
A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Oregon Safeway Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Plus Gunman
A Sunday evening shooting at a Safeway shopping center in Bend, Oregon has left three people dead, including the shooter, and another person injured. None of the victims nor the suspected shooter, who used an AR-15 and may have taken his own life, have yet been identified. [CNN]. The SF...
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
centraloregondaily.com
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
Comments / 0