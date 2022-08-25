Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
Did You Know Taystee’s Burgers Is Opening In Ann Arbor?
If everything goes according to plan, Taystee's Burgers is set to open its third Michigan location in Ann Arbor this September (possibly October). The popular spot is already known in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights for not only great burgers but for chicken wings and hot dogs too. This third location in Ann Arbor will be located on Saline Road and will primarily be to-go food.
Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country
There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
Man Sets Fire to Detroit Gas Station After Disagreement With Employee
An angry customer set fire to a gas station convenience store in the Detroit area and the whole thing was caught on camera. The disagreement with the employee occurred because the man didn't like the smell of a cigar that he had purchased from the store. Irate Customer Sets Fire...
Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan
It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Hiring Hitman to Kill Sterling Heights Woman
A Flint rapper could be looking at 20 years in prison for allegedly paying a hitman $10,000 to murder a woman from Sterling Heights. Clifton E. Terry III, whose stage name is Cliff Mac, is facing the following charges:. Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury. Murder-for-hire resulting in...
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods
Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
Flint Man Arrested for Abusing a Child in a McDonald’s Bathroom in Chicago
A Flint man is in custody after he allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old boy in a McDonald's restroom in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police say Bryan Sutton, a 62-year-old man from Flint faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 and one count of felony kidnapping for restraining the child against his will in a bathroom stall.
More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi
Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Viral Video of Woman’s Arrest – Flint Police Say It’s Nothing to Get Excited About
A video of a woman's arrest in Flint has attracted the attention of a lot of people on social media but Flint police officers say their actions were warranted. The arrest - which appears to have occurred on Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint - happened last month. Officers were initially called to the area after someone reported that a woman had assaulted someone inside a nearby bar.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good
The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
