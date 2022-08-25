Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter
Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife
(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020
(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
Washington governor, senator praised for remarks on Snake River dam breaching
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible, but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility. Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is...
State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away
Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
Report: South Carolina elections ranked as fifth-most secure in nation
(The Center Square) — South Carolina is ranked as having the fifth-most secure elections in the country, according to a new election integrity scorecard from The Heritage Foundation. The policy group ranks states based upon factors such as voter ID, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer...
Showers offer some relief to dry areas of state
DES MOINES — Rain across most of the state resulted in 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. “Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains...
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan
(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
Patrick Schroeder, on Nebraska's death row for killing cellmate, dies in prison
Patrick Schroeder, the man sent to death row in 2018 for killing his cellmate, died Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Laura Strimple, chief of staff for the state's prisons system, said the 45-year-old died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, which is home to death row.
Polio, once eradicated in the U.S., found in NY counties
SHREVEPORT, La. — The poliovirus, which was eradicated in the U.S. due to the creation of a vaccine in 1955, has been found in New York. Before the introduction of the vaccine, around 600,000 children worldwide became paralyzed each year from the disease. In the U.S., it paralyzed 35,000 people per year.
Data shows North Carolina students leaving for private schools and home schooling is on the rise
(The Center Square) — Recent data from the state’s Division of Non-Public Education provides a snapshot of student enrollment in private and home schools, which remains strong amid public school enrollment declines. A 2022 North Carolina Home School Statistical Summary published last month shows a statewide total of...
Louisiana set to expand medical marijuana business, allow for new pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry – which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal – is set to expand further. Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
Holcomb returns from Asia trip after promoting Indiana's electric vehicle ambitions in South Korea
A delegation led by Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers returned Saturday from a week-long trip to Taiwan and South Korea where they sought to strengthen opportunities for investment in Indiana's energy and electric vehicle industries. The delegation visited Samsung SDI on Wednesday to tour its electric...
Analysis: New Jersey election integrity heavily criticized
(The Center Square) – Less than a month after its Democratic governor touted election integrity legislation he signed, New Jersey is ranked by a leading conservative public policy think tank as among the worst states in the country for it. Only five states were worse than the Garden State,...
US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law
All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
