Idaho State

Op-Ed: Mississippi Fat Cats are getting fatter

Mississippi might be one of the poorest states in America, but we manage to produce plenty of overpaid officials – and these "Fat Cats" are getting fatter. The Mississippi Fat Cat report is a list of the 50 highest paid public officials, which we publish every year. Our report reveals some shocking truths about public sector pay.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop

Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
IDAHO STATE
Spotted lanternfly 'gaining a lot of radio play' for damaging effects to wildlife

(The Center Square) – A bug called the spotted lanternfly has made it on the Illinois 'no fly zone' list. First emerging in Pennsylvania in 2014, the spotted lantern fly has since placed a strong foothold in eastern states like Pennsylvania and New York. Although there have not yet been sighting reports of the pest, experts are encouraging residents to stay alert due to its serious impacts.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020

(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
HAWAII STATE
State-funded crisis pregnancy services may be a year away

Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support”...
IOWA STATE
Report: South Carolina elections ranked as fifth-most secure in nation

(The Center Square) — South Carolina is ranked as having the fifth-most secure elections in the country, according to a new election integrity scorecard from The Heritage Foundation. The policy group ranks states based upon factors such as voter ID, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer...
ELECTIONS
Showers offer some relief to dry areas of state

DES MOINES — Rain across most of the state resulted in 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. “Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms continued to bring beneficial rains...
IOWA STATE
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty

(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
VERMONT STATE
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan

(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
MAINE STATE
Polio, once eradicated in the U.S., found in NY counties

SHREVEPORT, La. — The poliovirus, which was eradicated in the U.S. due to the creation of a vaccine in 1955, has been found in New York. Before the introduction of the vaccine, around 600,000 children worldwide became paralyzed each year from the disease. In the U.S., it paralyzed 35,000 people per year.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries

As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Analysis: New Jersey election integrity heavily criticized

(The Center Square) – Less than a month after its Democratic governor touted election integrity legislation he signed, New Jersey is ranked by a leading conservative public policy think tank as among the worst states in the country for it. Only five states were worse than the Garden State,...
ELECTIONS
US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law

All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill. That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.
NEBRASKA STATE
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave

(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
CALIFORNIA STATE

