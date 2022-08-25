ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside Elementary in Burlington evacuated after mechanical issue and smoke set off fire alarm

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Students and staff are safe after a mechanical issue that set off the fire alarms at Sunnyside Elementary in Burlington caused the building to be briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon.

At 12:29 p.m., a mechanical issue in the building's air conditioner caused insulation to smolder, smoke to blow through the school's HVAC system, and the building's fire alarms to go off, according to Savannah Prescott, community relations coordinator for the Burlington School District.

When crews from the Burlington and West Burlington fire departments arrived at 12:33 p.m., the school was already evacuated and students and staff were in no danger.

Firefighters did find some light smoke in the classrooms in the northeast corner of the building and located a mechanical issue in the building's mezzanine.

The investigation into the incident revealed that an outside contractor repairing a leak in a copper line in the building's HVAC units unknowingly ignited a small amount of insulation going into the air handling system, according to a statement from Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

When the system was turned on, it pushed smoke into the classrooms and activated the building's alarm system, with teachers also reporting the presence of smoke, according to Crooks.

The smoldering insulation was extinguished before the arrival of fire crews.

Firefighters at the scene ventilated the affected area before allowing students to return to the building. There were no injuries.

Students returned to the building in approximately 25 minutes, just before 1 p.m.

The Burlington Police Department and Sunnyside school maintenance also assisted in the response.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

