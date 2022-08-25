Jessica Barden has set her latest project in the shape of the sports drama An Unsuitable Game from the BAFTA-award-winning filmmaker Mandie Fletcher (Absolutely Fabulous), which will launch sales next month at TIFF. Barden (The End of F***ing World, Hanna, The Lobster) stars alongside Jessica Brown Findlay (Flatshare, Harlots, The Hanging Sun) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag) in the flick, which is inspired by the true story of a group of female friends who form an amateur football team at the height of the first world war. Despite incredible opposition from the establishment, their male co-workers, and the press – they start to...

