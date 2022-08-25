ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
fox5dc.com

Clean car standards coming to Virginia

The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
WFXR

Did you know? Test your knowledge of Virginia farming

WFXR News has launched new, dedicated coverage of Virginia agriculture because is it so vital to the Commonwealth’s economy, and the commodities produced by Virginia farmers are consumed or used by every one of us. We call our coverage On the Farm and it will be reported by George Noleff, who will be covering agriculture […]
Centre Daily

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
NBC 29 News

Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel. Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund. “It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family...
13newsnow.com

Virginia may follow California's 2035 ban on new gas vehicles due to state law

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia law passed by Democrats may require the state to follow California's new regulations that will phase out sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The regulations, approved by the California Air Resources Board Thursday, created a roadmap that will lead to all new cars and light trucks sold in the state having zero emissions. The change wouldn't ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of older gas-powered vehicles, though.
msn.com

Virginia health officials projecting first decrease in overdose deaths since before the pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — New data on fatal drug overdoses in Virginia suggests this year could be the first time there’s been a decrease in deaths since 2018. The Virginia Department of Health recorded 642 fatal drug overdoses in the first quarter of this year compared with 688 in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2018 showed a decrease of 51 deaths to 346 compared with 2017, and that year went on to show an overall drop in deaths from the prior year.
Augusta Free Press

Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...

