Read full article on original website
Related
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
House fire in western Virginia leaves two dead
Virginia State Police is investigating a house fire that killed two people in the Raven neighborhood of Buchanan County on Friday.
Centre Daily
Worker was inside cement mixer when another at Colorado plant turned it on, feds say
A worker was inside a cement mixer at a concrete plant when a colleague turned it on, federal officials said. Now the Colorado-based company is accused of not following federal workplace safety standards after the worker faced potentially fatal injuries. The worker for Lindsay Precast Inc. was doing maintenance inside...
California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law
On "Fox Business Tonight," Scott Martin talks about the problems with California's decision to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Virginia is on course to implement the new Californian limitations on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, despite having a Republican governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
msn.com
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that he is already working to repeal a law that would ban the sale of new gas and diesel-powered cars in Virginia by 2035. Virginia is currently in an agreement to follow California’s...
fox5dc.com
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'. If you're ever searching for Mone Waller, you should always aim for his backyard. It's where the Charles City man hones his hobby every day.
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
Seven Virginia bodies of water landed on the 'dirty waters list'
WASHINGTON — Lake Anna is a popular summer destination for swimmers, boaters and anglers. But for the fifth consecutive summer, the Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory warning people to stay out of the water. Paul March, a resident of Lake Anna, describes the area as a...
WSET
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did you know? Test your knowledge of Virginia farming
WFXR News has launched new, dedicated coverage of Virginia agriculture because is it so vital to the Commonwealth’s economy, and the commodities produced by Virginia farmers are consumed or used by every one of us. We call our coverage On the Farm and it will be reported by George Noleff, who will be covering agriculture […]
Centre Daily
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
NBC 29 News
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel. Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund. “It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family...
13newsnow.com
Virginia may follow California's 2035 ban on new gas vehicles due to state law
NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia law passed by Democrats may require the state to follow California's new regulations that will phase out sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The regulations, approved by the California Air Resources Board Thursday, created a roadmap that will lead to all new cars and light trucks sold in the state having zero emissions. The change wouldn't ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of older gas-powered vehicles, though.
msn.com
Virginia health officials projecting first decrease in overdose deaths since before the pandemic
NORFOLK, Va. — New data on fatal drug overdoses in Virginia suggests this year could be the first time there’s been a decrease in deaths since 2018. The Virginia Department of Health recorded 642 fatal drug overdoses in the first quarter of this year compared with 688 in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2018 showed a decrease of 51 deaths to 346 compared with 2017, and that year went on to show an overall drop in deaths from the prior year.
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...
Be the first to tour an unearthed Civil War battlefield in Virginia
The National Park Service will conduct tours of a pivotal Civil War battlefield for the first time this September, marking the 158th anniversary of the battle of New Market heights.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Comments / 0