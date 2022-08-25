ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Rowland
2d ago

there is something very strange bout Kushner don't trust him in any way shape or form. he is a wolf in sheep's clothing. he's actually very Evil 😈.

The List

The New York Times' Review Of Jared Kushner's Book Has Twitter In Hysterics

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The New York Times Book Review is considered " one of the most influential, if not most august, institutions in American letters," as The Nation put it. Millions of readers rely on the reviews to determine their next summer read or deep-think purchase. The Times' opinions can send a new release flying off bookstore shelves and into carts on Amazon or sink it down to the bottom of the remainder heap.
The Independent

Jared Kushner calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘nasty troll’ for criticising wife Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner has called Chrissy Teigen a “nasty troll” for her comments about his wife, Ivanka Trump, in a clip from a radio interview that was released Friday.Kushner appeared on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show The Hugh Hewitt Show on 26 August, where he praised his wife Ivanka for “empowering women” and “helping people find balance in their lives” as a businesswoman. However, Kushner said the public’s perception of his wife changed when she joined her father’s administration as an adviser.“And then she basically gave up the actual business part and just went to pursue the mission, and...
Jared Kushner
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question

Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
#Live Forever
TheWrap

It Turns Out Jamie Foxx Does an Unbelievably Good Donald Trump Impression (Video)

Given that he’s an Oscar-winner who has also established himself as a pretty successful action star, it’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx started out as a comedian. But in a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx reminded the whole world where he came from with what can only be described as the greatest Trump impression we have ever heard. It’s nearly indistinguishable in texture and cadence from the top secret documents-stealing, coup-attempting real thing.
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
Salon

Megyn Kelly drops F-bombs on Dr. Fauci during episode of podcast

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about soon to be retired Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday's broadcast of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Speaking on the topic of Fauci's statement that he "certainly would consider" stepping forward if issued a subpoena from Republican lawmakers regarding his role in the COVID pandemic, Kelly got a bit heated.
Deadline

Jamie Foxx Does Spot-On Voice Imitation Of Former President Donald Trump – Listen

Close your eyes and you can almost imagine the visual of former President Donald Trump praising Death Row Records. That’s how good Jamie Foxx’s imitation of Trump is in a clip that’s virally circulating. Foxx was on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire film, Day Shift, which unites him with Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During is appearance, he broke out his take on Trump. “There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” the two-time Oscar winner said, perfectly capturing Trump’s distinctive voice. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me...
The Independent

Eric Trump is scared of brother Don Jr, filmmaker reveals

Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has said that Eric Trump is scared of his older brother Donald Trump Jr. The man behind the Unprecedented documentary took part in a “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit on Tuesday. He said former President Donald Trump seemed to be “a very insecure man who depends on external adoration and can’t comprehend why he doesn’t get it. He also wears a huge amount of make up”. “I think he finds it difficult to understand that there are people who actually don’t like him. This bothers him a lot. He is fine with...
