ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Fully Replaces Black Accent

Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval asked its fans to come up with a name for its new black appearance package for the pony car duo. Photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed just recently, while the package was officially revealed later that same day. Ford Authority then spotted a 2022 Ford Mustang convertible equipped with the Black Accent Package at last week’s Woodward Dream Cruise, which seemed as if it was exactly the same as the new Nite Pony Package, outside of its new name. Now, Ford Authority has received confirmation that the 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package is fully replacing the outgoing Black Accent Package.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Bronco#View Camera#Vehicles#Ford Authority#Big Bend And Outer Banks#Oxford#Race Red#The Heritage Limited
fordauthority.com

Here Is Every 2022 Ford Impacted By The Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal Update

The 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot feature is a handy one to have in a vehicle, helping to keep occupants connected no matter where they are. However, the formerly standard feature has been constrained from quite a few 2022 Ford vehicles, and the list continues to expand with each passing day. Below, Ford Authority has compiled a list of all of The Blue Oval’s products that no longer include Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants Your Ford Mustang Questions

Back in May, Ford CEO Jim Farley began hosting a new podcast on Spotify dubbed Drive, in which he interviews a host of celebrities, fellow executives, royals, professional athletes, and race car drivers as he seeks to find out what “drives” each of these folks to be successful in life. Now, with the next-generation S650 Ford Mustang set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede,” Jim Farley is also asking fans to submit their questions regarding the new pony car, which he will answer on a special upcoming episode of Drive.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
torquenews.com

New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!

Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video

A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Production Ramped Up For 40 Countries

Following its reveal back in February, the all-new, next generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been preceded by the start of regular Ranger deliveries, which began at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. The all-new Ranger just launched in six additional countries this week, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that Ranger Raptor production at FTM has fully ramped up ahead of the high-performance off-roader’s launch, too.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Face a Surprise and Tough Opponent

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) are used to being the target of attacks. But usually these attacks come from other car manufacturers and are mainly intended to indicate that the electric vehicle sector is not just about the brand with the T logo and the Model S, Model 3, Model Y and Model X, the four vehicles currently produced and sold by Tesla.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

No. 12 Nascar Mustang Gets Final Playoff Spot By A Nose At Daytona August 2022: Video

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Nascar Mustang, nabbed the final Cup Series Playoffs spot by a mere three points after a wild race at Daytona on August 28th. The race was scheduled to occur on Saturday, August 27th, but was rained out until the following morning. With the threat of rain looming, the race began at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. Blaney’s No. 12 Nascar Mustang was involved in an incident on Lap 31 that severely damaged his Ford Racing pony, but his team was able to have it repaired per the sanctioning body’s damaged vehicle policy, continuing the race six laps down.
MOTORSPORTS
torquenews.com

Mazda’s Last-Place Score On New Ranking Reveals Brand’s Last Challenge

Mazda just came in last in a customer survey related to technology. Here’s why this may be a needed wake-up call for Mazda. In J.D. Power’s latest technology satisfaction study, the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, Mazda ranked last among all brands. We normally list Mazda among the premium brands at Torque News, but in this case, it would not have helped but hurt Mazda. Premium brands scored the highest.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy