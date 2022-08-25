Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval asked its fans to come up with a name for its new black appearance package for the pony car duo. Photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed just recently, while the package was officially revealed later that same day. Ford Authority then spotted a 2022 Ford Mustang convertible equipped with the Black Accent Package at last week’s Woodward Dream Cruise, which seemed as if it was exactly the same as the new Nite Pony Package, outside of its new name. Now, Ford Authority has received confirmation that the 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package is fully replacing the outgoing Black Accent Package.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO