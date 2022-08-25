Read full article on original website
Flash flooding likely in Baldwin County
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Baldwin County is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7:00pm this evening. We've already had over an inch of rain in Orange Beach this morning and we're hearing reports of water over the roads in Foley and Elberta. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain for the rest of today and Friday.
Flash floods cause traffic backups in Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County drivers are struggling on flooded roads and for most vacationers, their trips to the Gulf Coast were ruined by the recent rainfall. The rain has been non-stop for two months straight in Baldwin County. The flooding has become a major concern for coastal cities as well as tourism. […]
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
Shellfish growing waters closed due to heavy rains
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Due to extremely heavy rains in our area, the oyster beds have been closed by the Alabama Dept. of Public Health. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County. Areas II and VII are closed. This includes Portersville Bay and Grand Bay.
Foley Fire buys two boats to help in flood water rescues
Foley, Ala –(OBA) – Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby’s department recently got a flood water boat for each station to use on flooded streets during and after storms. Darby said he saw the need for the boats after two recent rain events. “We still want to continue...
Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway. The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
