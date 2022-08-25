ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

OBA

Flash flooding likely in Baldwin County

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Baldwin County is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7:00pm this evening. We've already had over an inch of rain in Orange Beach this morning and we're hearing reports of water over the roads in Foley and Elberta. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain for the rest of today and Friday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several neighborhoods and roadways flooded out in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -The downpour of rain continues as several streets and neighborhoods in Foley were flooded Thursday. Several people who live off Cypress Pond Circle where met with water practically at their front door. Many blocked into their own homes, in almost knee deep water, unable to leave. Tony...
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores faces suit over developer impact fees

Filing claims city is not using money for purposes intended by state law. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Debra Wymer has filed a civil lawsuit for herself and “all others similarly situated” against Gulf Shores over the misuse of impact fees collected by the city from developers.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Road closures in Mobile due to flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
MOBILE, AL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Shellfish growing waters closed due to heavy rains

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Due to extremely heavy rains in our area, the oyster beds have been closed by the Alabama Dept. of Public Health. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County. Areas II and VII are closed. This includes Portersville Bay and Grand Bay.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OBA

Foley Fire buys two boats to help in flood water rescues

Foley, Ala –(OBA) – Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby’s department recently got a flood water boat for each station to use on flooded streets during and after storms. Darby said he saw the need for the boats after two recent rain events. “We still want to continue...
FOLEY, AL
WLOX

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway. The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
MOSS POINT, MS
