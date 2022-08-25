ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever. Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
MANHATTAN, KS
Topeka, KS
WIBW

K-State STEM research could have large impacts on Kansas, Missouri

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by researchers at Kansas State University could have a large impact on the STEM field in Kansas and Missouri. Kansas State University says education researchers from Kansas and Missouri have collaborated on a National Science Foundation-funded project that may have important impacts on the economic growth of their states.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Broken apartment window costs Manhattan man $500

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after someone broke a window to his apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 300 block of N Fourth St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible for injuring a man found with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field

SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New chief judge appointed to Lyon, Chase counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new judge has been named to preside over Lyon and Chase counties. The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Judge Jeffry Larson to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District, which is composed of the two counties. Larson has served as a judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2007.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Atchison Police help save injured owl

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - To the Atchison Police Department, protect and serve extends to those of the non-human variety. The Atchison Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 26, that officers were able to help save an injured owl found behind the YMCA. APD indicated that Captain Eichelberger came across the...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Kansas Prep Zone: Highland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a very tough go around for Highland Park over the last several years. The last time the team won a game was 2014, or 64 games ago. While that seems daunting, this team is hungry and can feel that streak breaking come this Friday.
TOPEKA, KS

