WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
WNDU
Michigan City mayor under investigation for leaving scene of accident
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have confirmed there is a criminal investigation involving Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. The 72-year-old mayor is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park causing damage to his city-owned vehicle. According to...
WGNtv.com
Police: Mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded...
CBS News
2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in on I-80 in Lake County, Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said around 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash near 5.7 mile-marker between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation looking for vendors for inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for artisan vendors for the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival on October 1. The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Green, and celebrates Elkhart's sister city, Apan, Hidalgo, Mexico. Vendors looking to join can contact Sherry...
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana; valid through 2:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 144 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 143 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER OGDEN DUNES, OR OVER PORTAGE, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GARY, PORTAGE, CHESTERTON, PORTER, BURNS HARBOR, OGDEN DUNES, TOWN OF PINES, BEVERLY SHORES AND DUNE ACRES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 12 AND 14, AND NEAR MILE MARKER 37. INDIANA I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 18 AND 32. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA DUNES STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
abc57.com
Cass County crash sends three to the hospital
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- A crash early Saturday morning in Dowagiac sent three people to the hospital. Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway just before 9:00 am Saturday morning. According to the investigation, a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Fort Wayne resident...
Strong, damaging winds 80 mph or higher are possible with this storm …Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee counties in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Jasper, and Lake counties in northwest Indiana through 2:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 117 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PEOTONE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BEECHER, PEOTONE, GRANT PARK, AND LOWELL. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, CROWN POINT, PARK FOREST, CEDAR LAKE, STEGER, LOWELL, MANTENO, PEOTONE, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, MOMENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. JOHN, CRETE, UNIVERSITY PARK, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MONEE AND WINFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 319 AND 337. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 252. THIS INCLUDES... GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && LAT...LON 4122 8796 4147 8786 4146 8704 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 275DEG 49KT 4137 8785 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN.
WNDU
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
abc57.com
Recover Michiana to host candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As a part International Overdose Awareness Day, Recover Michiana will be holding a candlelight vigil on Wednesday. The vigil will take place on the steps of the St. Joseph County Courthouse facing Lafayette Boulevard at 7 p.m. Organizers intend to honor those lost to overdoses with...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
abc57.com
Two injured in two separate shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday. One shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and King Street. The other shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. Both...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
22 WSBT
Body found near LaPorte County fairgrounds
A badly decomposed body of a man was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found about 12 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Small Road near the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Swanson said...
22 WSBT
Two South Bend shootings Sunday
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
abc57.com
Applications open to join Elkhart Police Department recruitment event
ELKHART, Ind. -- Applications are currently open to join the upcoming new recruit testing event for the Elkhart Police Department. Those looking to apply can do so by texting JOIN E-P-D to 574-475-8929, and applications must be turned in by September 17 at 8 a.m. Applicants will also need to...
