ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Franklin Police Officers#Gofundme
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Travel
WSMV

Woman reunited with lost wedding rings found by family friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was reunited with her wedding rings on Monday morning after they went missing over the weekend. The connection that brought the family heirlooms back to her goes back nearly a century. Robert Sawyer and Doug Holliday, his friend since kindergarten, found the three...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy