Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested in El Paso
A woman accused of murdering her fiancé nearly three years ago in Old Hickory has been arrested. Metro Police said Gloria Avila was arrested on Sunday.
WSMV
Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
WSMV
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
Victim in fatal wreck in Antioch identified
Metro Police released the identify of the man who was killed in a crash that happened Monday morning on Hobson Pike.
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
WSMV
Woman assaulted near Kroger in East Nashville highlights growing issue, MNPD says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault near an East Nashville grocery store has been stirring up concerns about safety after police said a growing issue played a role in Saturday’s assault. A man showed a gun and threatened a woman at a bus stop near a Kroger on Gallatin...
16-year-old killed in East Nashville Sunday evening, suspect arrested
One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Sunday evening. The shooting took place in the South 5th Street near the Cayce Homes.
Vehicle overturns, person possibly ejected in Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a "significant crash" near Richview Middle School.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
WSMV
Woman reunited with lost wedding rings found by family friend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was reunited with her wedding rings on Monday morning after they went missing over the weekend. The connection that brought the family heirlooms back to her goes back nearly a century. Robert Sawyer and Doug Holliday, his friend since kindergarten, found the three...
WSMV
Homicide numbers rise in Music City; victim’s family says something needs to change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The homicide numbers continue to climb in Metro Nashville. A growing concern for a local mother who recently lost her son, who was shot and killed three weeks ago. “He was just loving dad, son, brother, cousin, and I mean would help anybody out,” said Casandra...
Two vulnerable adults financially exploited by Columbia woman
Deleshia Quantay Booker, 34, has been charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
WSMV
‘Blessing’ turns into ‘curse’ after people dump junk at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville church has been dealing with illegal dumping. A buildup of junk has been creating problems for church members and their local charity. One church leader said this may be the end of one program they used to help the community. The church has been...
WSMV
Man allegedly shoots driver several times in parking lot over cellphone repair argument
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over a dispute over repairs made to a cell phone. Lawrenceburg Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a Walgreens located at 312 East Gaines Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to the thigh.
