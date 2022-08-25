Read full article on original website
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo SPCA selling vouchers for spaying and neutering
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo.
KFDA
Livestream Caprock vs West Plains volleyball game here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Caprock vs West Plains volleyball game on Tuesday, August 30. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the game live here.
KFDA
Fewer Showers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be fewer in number on Tuesday. Still some heavy downpours possible. Rain chances drop through the middle part of the week before climbing a bit this weekend. Temperatures are down a bit as well with highs in the 80s.
KFDA
United Family raises money for 27 non-profit organizations through annual charity golf tournament
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and its vendors have raised $500,000 to donate to 27 non-profit organizations, including 7 local chapters. Through the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, the United Family was able to raise $500,000 to donate to non-profit organizations. The 27 non-profit organizations were presented...
KFDA
Canyon School District students earned grade A in state accountability ratings
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon’s School District informed parents Friday their children’s schools earned a grade of A in state accountability ratings. The district scored a 92 while Amarillo schools scored 89 for a B grade. According to Texas Education Agency data, many other Panhandle districts earned B...
KFDA
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight. House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did. “The program will be shut down so there will...
KFDA
Lake Meredith Harbor area residents warned of water main line shut down
FRITCH, TEXAS (KFDA) - The City of Fritch is warning residents in the Lake Meredith Harbor area about the water main line being shut down. According to the release, Rambling and El Paso are going to be shut off to work on repairing the main line. Officials say they are...
