Meghan Markle Doesn't Want Prince Harry to Lose His Father: 'It Doesn't Have to Be the Same for Them'
Meghan Markle hopes there's room to repair the relationship between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, after the couple decided to step back from royal life. In an extensive interview with New York magazine's The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, discussed the estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.
Meghan Markle on Raising 3-Year-old Archie with Prince Harry: 'We Always Tell Him: "Manners Make the Man" '
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on raising their 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison — and in their family, manners are key. "We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut for its fall fashion issue, out Monday.
Meghan Markle Says She 'Feels Clearer' After Montecito Move and Can 'Use' Her Voice Again
Meghan Markle is raising her voice. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, covers the fall fashion issue of The Cut, where she spoke about how relocating from the U.K. to California in 2020 has benefitted her family with Prince Harry and the life they're creating today. Sitting down with the offshoot...
James Middleton's Dog Welcomes a Litter of Golden Retriever Puppies: 'The Most Amazing Mother'
James Middleton shared some exciting news for International Dog Day!. On Friday, Kate Middleton's younger brother revealed that his Golden Retriever, Mabel, had welcomed a litter of eight puppies earlier this summer. "A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies," he wrote on Instagram along with a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is slamming MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards just under three months after the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial. During the Sunday night live broadcast, Depp, 59, appeared as the awards show's Moon Person in a pre-recorded bit with...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
Serena Williams is getting some love in advance of her first-round match in the U.S. Open with a new Gatorade ad narrated by pal Beyoncé. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner is the subject of the short film, which debuted Sunday night during the MTV Video Music Awards. The...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 2 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon's second episode, titled "The Rogue Prince," takes place approximately six months after the events of the premiere and opened with a disturbing scene at the Stepstones where bodies on the shore were being feasted on by crabs, one man still alive as he was being picked apart.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: 'We Both Can't Stop Smiling'
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have made it official!. The Total Bellas star announced the happy news Monday on Instagram, and the wedding took place in Paris over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE. "We said I DO," Bella captioned a photo of her and the Dancing with the Stars...
Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'
Madonna went all out for her twins' 10th birthday!. The "Material Girl" singer had a blast with family and friends in celebration of twin daughters Stella and Estere's big milestone, sharing photos featuring her children dressed up for the fun wig party. "Wiggin Out !!! 🎉🎂🌈🦄👨🎤🧑🎤💇🏾👩🏻🎤 💖," she captioned an...
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.
Paris Hilton Fangirls Over Britney Spears' New Song with Elton John: 'The Queen Is Officially Back'
Paris Hilton is loving Britney Spears' collaboration with Elton John. On Friday, Spears, 40, and John, 75, dropped their joint single "Hold Me Closer" — and Hilton made it clear that she's a fan. The Paris in Love alum, 41, posted a short video dancing to the song on...
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'
Khloé Kardashian is getting real with her sister Kim. In a new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 38, offers Kim some tough love when they discuss the fallout of her comment to Variety that women should "get your f---ing ass up and work."
Shaun White 'Brings Out the Best Version' of Nina Dobrev, Says Pal Kayla Ewell
Nina Dobrev's close friend (not to mention former roommate and costar) Kayla Ewell knows The Vampire Diaries alum as well almost anyone — and, with that perspective, she can officially vouch for boyfriend Shaun White's positive effect on Dobrev's life. "I lived with Nina for years," Ewell, 37, told...
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Twin at the U.S. Open — with Olympia Making Sweet Tribute to Mom
Serena Williams' 4-year-old daughter is paying homage to the tennis player in the most adorable way. On Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 40, began what could be her final U.S. Open — and little Olympia Ohanian showed her support in the stands by twinning in a matching outfit.
