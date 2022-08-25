ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
People

'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 2 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon's second episode, titled "The Rogue Prince," takes place approximately six months after the events of the premiere and opened with a disturbing scene at the Stepstones where bodies on the shore were being feasted on by crabs, one man still alive as he was being picked apart.
People

People

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

