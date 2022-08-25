ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 2 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon's second episode, titled "The Rogue Prince," takes place approximately six months after the events of the premiere and opened with a disturbing scene at the Stepstones where bodies on the shore were being feasted on by crabs, one man still alive as he was being picked apart.
8 Cute Couples on the MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

The newly minted parents of three took a night off for the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars repped the host state. The bride- and groom-to-be each went monochromatic, her in black and him in faded denim. Valentina Ferrer & J Balvin.
Kevin Bacon Sings Beyoncé's Song 'Heated' for His Goats: Watch

The 64-year-old actor serenaded his goats on his family farm on Monday and played the guitar while wearing a white tank top, green pants and ironically, red-and-pink Air Max 90 "Bacon" sneakers. "Hot day, hot summer," he said in the Instagram video before he strummed his red guitar while sitting...
Hilary Duff's Comfy, Lightweight Slides Are on Sale for a Whopping 60 Percent Off Right Now

It's no shock that celebrities love comfy sandals just as much as you and your friends do — and what's not to like? When temperatures are scorching hot, lightweight, breathable slip-ons are the obvious choice. And while there is no shortage of best-selling sandals on the market, there is one brand in particular that we've noticed A-listers gravitating toward.
Behind the Scenes: First Lady Jill Biden Heads to Grand Canyon at Sunrise to Film Scenic Nat Geo Clip

Earlier this month it was revealed that Dr. Jill Biden would play a key role in the new National Geographic docuseries, America's National Parks. The five-part documentary, featuring remarks by the first lady and narrated by country music legend Garth Brooks, premieres Monday night as part of the channel's weeklong tribute to U.S. national parks — and to celebrate, PEOPLE obtained a behind-the-scenes look at Biden's journey through nature to film a segment for the show.
