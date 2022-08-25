Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
People
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Puts Baby Bump on Display as She Gives Sterling a Soccer Lesson: Photos
Brittany Mahomes loves her soccer outings with little Sterling Skye!. On Monday, Brittany, 26, brought 18-month-old daughter Sterling to cheer on the Kansas City Current women's soccer team, which Brittany co-owns. In a sweet picture posted to Instagram, Brittany, who shares Sterling with husband Patrick Mahomes, stands in a stadium...
Lindsay Lohan Cozies Up to Husband Bader Shammas During London Outing with Her Brother Dakota
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are continuing to enjoy their time together across the pond. On Monday, the newlyweds were photographed enjoying drinks with loved ones, including the actress's brother Dakota Lohan, in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood. Lohan, 36, donned a floral-print blouse and jeans, letting her signature red locks hang...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: A New Queen Is Chosen as Betrayal Seeds Are Sown
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 2 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon's second episode, titled "The Rogue Prince," takes place approximately six months after the events of the premiere and opened with a disturbing scene at the Stepstones where bodies on the shore were being feasted on by crabs, one man still alive as he was being picked apart.
People
8 Brides from One Family Wore the Same $100 'Lucky' Wedding Dress: See It Then and Now
Serena Stoneberg Lipari just got married on Aug. 5, but she actually said yes to her dress decades ago. At her Chicago nuptials to Chris Lipari, the newlywed, 27, became the eighth woman in her family to wear a wedding dress purchased by her grandmother for $100 in 1950 at a Marshall Field's department store.
8 Cute Couples on the MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
The newly minted parents of three took a night off for the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars repped the host state. The bride- and groom-to-be each went monochromatic, her in black and him in faded denim. Valentina Ferrer & J Balvin.
People
Kendall Jenner Keeps Close to Devin Booker During Nighttime Dinner Outing in L.A.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are continuing to spend time together. On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 26, was spotted leaving Catch Steak with the 25-year-old NBA player in West Hollywood, California. Jenner looked chic in a black cropped halter top and black leather pants, which she paired with a small...
Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'
Madonna went all out for her twins' 10th birthday!. The "Material Girl" singer had a blast with family and friends in celebration of twin daughters Stella and Estere's big milestone, sharing photos featuring her children dressed up for the fun wig party. "Wiggin Out !!! 🎉🎂🌈🦄👨🎤🧑🎤💇🏾👩🏻🎤 💖," she captioned an...
Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video
Halle Bailey is her boyfriend PontiacMadeDDG's love interest both on and off the screen!. Starring in DDG's new music video for his song "If I Want You," Bailey, 22, played the role of the rapper's lover. The clip posted on YouTube also features several scenes where the couple was seen getting intimate with each other.
Kevin Bacon Sings Beyoncé's Song 'Heated' for His Goats: Watch
The 64-year-old actor serenaded his goats on his family farm on Monday and played the guitar while wearing a white tank top, green pants and ironically, red-and-pink Air Max 90 "Bacon" sneakers. "Hot day, hot summer," he said in the Instagram video before he strummed his red guitar while sitting...
TikTok Influencer Sofie Dossi Spills the Tea About the Breakup That Turned into Her Debut Single 'Bunny'
Sofie Dossi never considered him her boyfriend. In fact, the TikTok influencer and YouTube star still can't quite put a specific title on the guy who ultimately inspired her brand-new single "Bunny." But whoever he was, he definitely broke her heart. "I'm pretty sure he knows the song is about...
People
Shaun White 'Brings Out the Best Version' of Nina Dobrev, Says Pal Kayla Ewell
Nina Dobrev's close friend (not to mention former roommate and costar) Kayla Ewell knows The Vampire Diaries alum as well almost anyone — and, with that perspective, she can officially vouch for boyfriend Shaun White's positive effect on Dobrev's life. "I lived with Nina for years," Ewell, 37, told...
Hilary Duff's Comfy, Lightweight Slides Are on Sale for a Whopping 60 Percent Off Right Now
It's no shock that celebrities love comfy sandals just as much as you and your friends do — and what's not to like? When temperatures are scorching hot, lightweight, breathable slip-ons are the obvious choice. And while there is no shortage of best-selling sandals on the market, there is one brand in particular that we've noticed A-listers gravitating toward.
Visit These Real-Life Filming Locations from 'House of the Dragon'
Here's how to vacation in Westeros — without the dragons. The new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon may take place in fictional — and fantastical — land, but the series was filmed in part on location in spots much more easy to reach than Kings Landing.
Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him: 'I Don't Eat Meat!'
Harry Styles doesn't want your chicken nuggets. During the pop superstar's Love On Tour concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, a fan threw a couple of chicken nuggets onstage — and according to fan videos on social media, Styles refused to eat them. "Very interesting,...
Behind the Scenes: First Lady Jill Biden Heads to Grand Canyon at Sunrise to Film Scenic Nat Geo Clip
Earlier this month it was revealed that Dr. Jill Biden would play a key role in the new National Geographic docuseries, America's National Parks. The five-part documentary, featuring remarks by the first lady and narrated by country music legend Garth Brooks, premieres Monday night as part of the channel's weeklong tribute to U.S. national parks — and to celebrate, PEOPLE obtained a behind-the-scenes look at Biden's journey through nature to film a segment for the show.
People
