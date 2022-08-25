ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Joe Biden calls Zelensky to congratulate him on 'bittersweet anniversary' of Ukraine independence after latest $3B aid package and fears about Russian-controlled nuclear plant

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden phoned Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday as the war-torn nation marks its independence, reaffirming U.S. support with words as well as arms as the Russian invasion continues.

The two men both called for Russia to return access to retain of Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, amid fears of a Russian 'false flag' operation or other accident at the facility, which Russia seized months ago with a rattled crew of Ukrainians operating it.

'I spoke with President Zelenskyy to congratulate Ukraine as it marks its Independence Day,' Biden tweeted Thursday. 'I know it is a bittersweet anniversary, but I made it clear that the United States would continue to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty,' he saisd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5l71_0hVLnW8R00
President Joe Biden phoned Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, a day after announcing a $3 billion aid package

A White House readout on the call was characteristically light on details. Biden 'expressed his admiration for the people of Ukraine, who have inspired the world as they defended their country’s sovereignty over the past six months.'

The president 'reaffirmed the United States’ continued support for Ukraine and provided an update on the ongoing provision of security assistance' – including Wednesday's announcement of $3 billion for long-term defense capabilities.

That package is expected to contain more funds for drones, air defenses and ammunition, and signals a longer-term commitment to Ukraine, after it has demonstrated successes destroying Russian armor and holding back its advances.

'This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term,' Biden said when announcing it Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136ywA_0hVLnW8R00
Zelensky has impressed western leaders for leading Ukraine's efforts to repel the invasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmQ4E_0hVLnW8R00
Biden called it a 'bittersweet anniversary'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpdLc_0hVLnW8R00
The leaders want Russia to relinquish the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpelQ_0hVLnW8R00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena attend a commemoration ceremony at a memorial wall displaying images of Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen killed since Russia launched a military invasion on the country in February

Russia currently controls about a fifth of the country.

They also called for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the Zaporizhzhya plant.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Russia should agree to a demilitarized zone around the plant. and allow the IAEA to check on the safety and security of the systems.

The call came as Ukraine marked 31 years of independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

With the added $3 billion, the Biden administration will have offered a total of near $14 billion over the course of 19 aid packages since February. That total is in addition to two separate aid packages, one worth $40 billion and one worth $13.6 billion, Congress has approved for Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Nuclear Power#Foreign Policy#Politics Federal#Russian#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
Daily Mail

US Navy warships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville sail through the Taiwan Strait for first time since China ramped up military drills around island

Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the Navy said Sunday, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island. In a statement, the Navy said the passage 'demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.'. Tensions in the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden goes primetime to talk about 'the battle for the Soul of the Nation' after calling MAGA Republicans 'semi-fascist': President will speak Thursday about 'fighting for Democracy' at Philadelphia's Independence Hall

President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime speech on Thursday night on the 'continued battle for the Soul of the Nation,' the White House announced. He will make his remarks outside of Philadelphia's Independence Hall, the site where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated and adopted by America's founding fathers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

No job interview needed: Trump hired a lawyer defending his raid case after seeing him on TV and has had offers from multiple attorneys refused, report claims

Donald Trump turned to a lawyer he saw on television to defend him against the Justice Department, according to a Sunday report. The New York Times spoke with several unnamed sources close with the former president who described haphazard behind-the-scenes efforts to put together a legal strategy that has itself been publicly questioned by experts.
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

America’s Next War Will Be Urban

In the future, adversaries will seek to engage NATO in battles for cities. Cities have remained a center of gravity for most conflicts and conventional wars, though they became a focal point in strategic planning only at the beginning of the twenty-first century. The Russo-Ukrainian War has reignited the debate on the future of modern warfare and the trends that continue to point toward its urban nature. Battles raging in the major cities highlight the importance of strategic control. In the context of political optics, there is no better example than the intense battles which occurred in Mosul, Aleppo, and Raqqa between 2011 and 2018 to retain control as part of broader politico-military objectives.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Zelensky's Top Gun aces: Ukrainian pilots show-off their incredible combat skills in promo video for their air force - and plead for more cash to continue their aerial fight against Putin

Ukrainian pilots have been filmed completing Top Gun-style stunts in the air over their war-torn country to the soundtrack of the iconic 1980s film. Video released by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) yesterday shows the nation's top guns gliding effortlessly and even spinning upside in the air. Kenny Loggins' Top...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'I hold politicians in the highest regard': January 6 defendant sends letter to Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley apologizing for raiding his office after pleading guilty to entering the Capitol and texting a friend saying 'Id do time for Trump'

A January 6 defendant has written Sen. Jeff Merkley saying he had 'zero malicious intent' when he walked into the Democrat's Senate office on Jan. 6th after climbing through a window to the Capitol. The defendant, Francis Connor, is seeking more lenient sentencing after pleading guilty to engaging in disorderly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq's Green Zone amid violent protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of an influential Iraqi Shiite cleric fired rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns into Iraq’s Green Zone as security forces returned fire Tuesday, seriously escalating a monthslong political crisis gripping the nation. The death toll rose to at least 30 people after two days of unrest, officials said. Those backing cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who resigned suddenly Monday amid a political impasse, earlier stormed the Green Zone, once the stronghold of the U.S. military that’s now home to Iraqi government offices and foreign embassies. At least one country evacuated its diplomatic personnel amid the chaos. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government — unleashing months of infighting between different Shiite factions. Al-Sadr refused to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, and his withdrawal Monday has catapulted Iraq into political uncertainty and volatility with no clear path out.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

564K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy