All the Register's preseason Iowa high school football content in one place

You can never have too much high school football content.

With another season under the lights beginning in earnest this Friday, all kinds of preseason analysis, commentary and more have flowed in these past few weeks. The Des Moines Register's high school sports staff, which consists of writers all over the state, is here to get you ready for Week 1 and beyond.

In case you missed anything, here's all the preseason content in one place.

Iowa high school football: Friday's Week 1 schedule of games, kickoff times

If you are looking for just a straight schedule of Friday's Week 1 games, this is the link for you.

Cody Goodwin's predictions for Week 1 of Iowa high school football

It's not an enviable job making predictions on the top games in Iowa each week, but someone — yep, Cody — has got to do it.

Streaming and radio info for many of central Iowa's Week 1 high school football games

Can't make it out to a game in central Iowa this week? Chances are it's on the radio or possibly streaming somewhere.

22 predictions for the 2022 season: How the Iowa high school football season will unfold

An all-staff effort that includes preseason predictions from across the state. Writers from the Des Moines Register, Iowa City Press-Citizen, Ames Tribune and Burlington Hawkeye contributed to this analysis.

Introducing the Iowa high school football top 100 players for the 2022 season

It's just a fact: everyone loves rankings. So for the second straight season, we bring you the top 100 Iowa high school football players for this season.

Meet the Des Moines Register's 2022 preseason All-Iowa football teams

A lot of names you see on the top 100 are on the preseason All-Iowa teams too, but this list is broken up by class. These are the players to watch in 2022.

Introducing the Des Moines Register's 2022 preseason Super 10 football rankings

No class restrictions here, simply the 10 best Iowa high school football teams ahead of the 2022 season. Expect many of these teams to be playing deep into November.

The Des Moines Register's 2022 preseason Iowa high school football rankings

The counterpart to the Super 10, these preseason polls are broken up by the seven classes of Iowa high school football.

Ranking Iowa's top 50 football recruiting prospects in the 2023 class

Again, everyone loves rankings. Especially recruiting rankings. Alyssa Hertel brings you the top 50 Iowa high school football prospects in the 2023 class.

Ranking Iowa's top 25 high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024 class

This recruiting piece from Alyssa Hertel looks at the top 25 Iowa high school football prospects in the junior class.

A closer look at Week 1 matchups for Iowa City-area high school football teams

An intriguing clash at Kinnick Stadium highlights the Week 1 slate in the Iowa City area. The Press-Citizen's Raven Moore breaks it all down here.

15 Iowa City area high school football players to watch this fall

The Iowa City area is loaded with talent, and this season is no different. Raven Moore looks at the top 15 high school football players from the area.

Hoover High School alum Theo Evans looks to rebuild football program as new head coach

Des Moines Hoover nearly axed the 2022 high school football season before reversing course. Alyssa Hertel looks at the man in charge of reinvigorating Huskies football.

How Hawkeye football commit Alex Mota overcame adversity to become one of Iowa's top high school athletes

Alex Mota's path to an Iowa commitment has been a circuitous one that includes family tragedy. Alyssa Hertel looks at Mota's journey in football and beyond as he readies for another season at Marion.

How will Ben Kueter balance both football and wrestling in college? We asked others who did it.

One of the most dominant high school athletes in the country, Iowa football and wrestling commit Ben Kueter, has quite the task ahead of him after he leaves City High. The Register's Cody Goodwin spoke to other athletes who've played football and wrestled at the collegiate level to get an idea of what kind of challenge Keuter is embracing.

Dowling Catholic football's Jaxon Smolik commits to Penn State to end rocky recruiting journey

Dowling Catholic quarterback Jaxon Smolik had anything but a straightforward recruiting process. Recruiting reporter Alyssa Hertel looks at Smolik's journey from a Tulane decommitment to a Penn State pledge.

Sophomore quarterback Jack Wallace ready to lead Iowa City West football: 'My mindset has changed'

It's somewhat rare to see a freshman starting quarterback in Iowa high school football, but that's what Jack Wallace endured in 2021. Now, the Iowa City West quarterback is ready for another leap in 2022.

Dallas Sauser is at home on the football field. How the Ames senior became an elite 5A quarterback

The Little Cyclones have things covered at quarterback with Dallas Sauser at the controls. The Ames senior is ready to deliver one final strong season in orange and black.

Nevada's Cason Stevenson ran for over 1,000 yards last year, but winning is his only focus

Nevada Carson Stevenson only wants impressive stats if wins come with them. Joe Randleman breaks down how the Nevada star can make both happen.

Ames running back Jamison Poe has big plans for 2022

If Ames is going to max out its potential, running back Jamison Poe will have to be a big reason why. A look at the Little Cyclones' leading ball carrier.

Jalen Lueth had more than 600 yards receiving for Ames. He wants to double that number.

Jalen Lueth delivered a nice 2021 season, but the Ames wide receiver wants an even larger leap this season. If he can make it happen, the Little Cyclones could be a playoff contender.

Football preview 2022: With three returning stars, Solon starts its quest for championship glory

The standard is always high at Solon, and this season is no different. Head coach Lucas Stanton looks to build on the next wave of elite Spartans football.

Football preview 2022: Iowa City West believes it can make last year's struggles a distant memory

Last season was a rare one to forget for Iowa City West and coach Garrett Hartwig. The Trojans will look to climb back among Class 5A's elite this season.

Football preview 2022: Iowa City High embraces challenge of proving 2021 success was no fluke

One of the most surprising runs in 2021 was Iowa City High's resurgent march to the UNI-Dome. Now comes the task of sustaining. The Press-Citizen's Raven Moore previews year two under Mitch Moore.

Football preview 2022: Clear Creek Amana is strong up front, needs new skill players to emerge

As CCA looks to regain footing, the Clippers in the trenches will buoy this team until new skill players emerge. Here's an in-depth look at CCA entering 2022.

Football preview 2022: Iowa City Regina eager to return to the Dome after rare early playoff exit

After not reaching the UNI-Dome in 2021, Iowa City Regina is back to prove last season was an aberration. Raven Moore looks at how the Regals can return to prominence this season.

Football preview 2022: Iowa City Liberty hopes to build on last season's late push, with new backfield

The Lightning took a step back in 2021, but there's hope in North Liberty that this season will go much smoother. Raven Moore looks at Iowa City Liberty's path to a better 2022.

Bigger, stronger, faster. How a productive offseason will help the Ames football team in 2022

Ames nearly cracked the 5A playoffs in 2021. The Little Cyclones feel they can get over the hump this year thanks to a strong offseason. Joe Randleman looks at all things Ames football ahead of Week 1.

The Gilbert football team didn't win a game last fall. The Tigers are out to earn respect.

After a winless campaign in 2021, Gilbert is hunting for serious improvement this season. Ames Tribune writer Joe Randleman dives into how that might unfold.

Nevada football is coming off one of its best seasons and wants to keep the momentum going

Nevada football is on the rise and has eyes set on an even bigger 2022. Joe Randleman assesses how Nevada can keep things rolling.

Ballard football team hoping more experience can get Bombers back to the playoffs in 2022

A veteran Ballard group has the Bombers eyeing the playoffs in 2022. Joe Randleman breaks down why the team is confident it's a realistic goal.

Talented skill players have Roland-Story football ready to continue making progress in 2022

Roland-Story's strength is its skill players, and it expects to lean on them heavily in 2022. The Ames Tribune's Joe Randleman previews what's in store for Roland-Story

Colo-NESCO football looks to overcome inexperience and a tough schedule in 2022

It won't be easy for Colo-NESCO in 2022, but it feels prepared to handle the tough tasks ahead. Joe Randleman breaks down how Colo-NESCO can deliver a successful campaign.

How much are Iowa City schools paying for football game at Kinnick Stadium? Contract has the details.

All the contract details regarding the Week 1 "Clash at Kinnick."

Kinnick Stadium will host Iowa City High and Liberty for football season opener

Maybe the most intriguing Week 1 game given the venue, Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty will square off under the Kinnick Stadium lights. Raven Moore looks at how the game came together.

Main takeaways from Ballard's 29-7 victory over Winterset to open the 2022 season

While Friday is officially Week 1, there were a few Week 0 games around the state. Perhaps the most noteworthy was Ballard's win over Winterset. Joe Randleman looks at how the Bombers made it happen.

Breckin Clatt bursts onto the scene for Colo-NESCO in opening win over Riceville

Another Week 0 game saw Colo-NESCO topple Riceville with ample contributions from Breckin Clatt. Joe Randleman breaks down the win.

Wolves, Warriors hit the road for football openers, come home with impressive wins

Winfield-Mount Union and WACO were two other teams that played Week 0, and both secured big road wins to kick off the season. The Hawk Eye's Matt Levins breaks down the two victories.

New London falls to Moravia in season opener, but shows many bright spots

It was a tough Week 0 loss for New London, but there were bright spots to be found amid the disappointment. Matt Levins analyzes where New London is at after game one.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.