High School Football Week 1 Previews for Bay County/Panama City

Football is back across the country and high school football takes the stage first! The preseason Kickoff classics served as a good measuring stick for coaches to evaluate their strengths and weakness but has nothing to do with tomorrow night.

Now the real games begin and every team gets a clean slate. On the eve of opening Friday night lights, we dive into the key matchups for this week.

Geneva (AL) vs Bozeman

Game Time/Location: 7:00pm @ Bozeman in Panama City, FL

2021 Results: These two teams didn't play each other last season. Both teams made the playoffs but lost in their first round matchups. This a good early season test for both squads and a win could jumpstart a playoff run for either sides.

Players to watch: Noah Johnson RB/DB Geneva, Kingston Tolbert RB/LB Geneva, Tayshaun McReynolds RB/LB Geneva, Preston Gay QB/SS Bozeman, Josh Carpenter WR/LB Bozeman, DJ Moore OL/DL Bozeman

Port St. Joe @ Jefferson County

Game Time/Location: 7:30pm @ Jefferson County in Monticello, FL

2021 Results: Port St. Joe rolled 36-0 over Jefferson County last season. Port St. Joe finished the season with an 8-2 record and earned themselves a first round bye. Jefferson County record was the flipside at 2-8. Is this the year for Jefferson County to make a playoff push or at least have a winning season? That is still to be determined but a upset win would be a huge statement and put other teams on notice.

Players to watch: DJ Oliver RB/LB Port St. Joe, Prince Jones RB Port St. Joe, Lajuan Zacarro Jr. WR/LB Port St. Joe, Jazavius Hawkins RB/WR/DB Jefferson County, Haven Francis QB Jefferson County, Markel James OLB Jefferson County

Bay vs Arnold

Game Time/Location: 7:00pm @ Arnold in Panama City Beach, FL

2021 Results: Last season, Bay had a shutout at home over Arnold winning 26-0. It was one of Bay's only two wins but it always feels good to beat a cross town rival. Arnold never bounced back from this game and went on to finish the season 1-8 including being shutout twice last season.

Players to watch: Seth Hernandez QB Arnold, Chance Jenkins RB/DB Arnold, Ricky Tynan WR/DB Arnold, Nathan Richardson OLB Arnold, Will Smiley QB Bay, Jacques Lee WR/DB, Jy'qwaun Pennywell RB/OLB Bay,

Delaware Valley(PA) vs Mosley

Game Time/Location: 9:00pm @ Austin-Tindall Sports Complex in Orlando, FL

2021 Results: Neither team played each other last season but this is still a great matchup for both squads. Delaware Valley had a 9-4 record and had a quarterfinals appearance in the playoffs last season in Pennsylvania. Mosley advance to the Elite 8 and had a 11-2 record last year. Both teams lost talent due to graduation but both teams also bring back loaded rosters.

Players to watch: Ryder Machado DB/RB Del Valley, Paulie Weinrich DB/RB Del Valley, Tyler Bird QB Del Valley, Jayden Rameirez WR Del Valley, Justin Kalitsnik LB Del Valley, Isaac Paul DB Mosley, Cameron Keys DB Mosley, Tashaun Kyle DB Mosley, Raedyn Bruens DE Mosley

The remaining games are listed below with their start times.

North Bay Haven vs Franklin County 7:00pm East Point, FL

Graceville vs Holmes County 7:00pm Bonifay, FL

Vernon vs Liberty County 7:30pm Bristol, FL

Chipley vs Rutherford 7:00pm Chipley, FL

Blountstown vs Freeport 7:00pm Blountstown, FL

Cottondale vs Sneads 7:00pm Sneads, FL