National Park Service approves plan to rehabilitate Ocracoke Light Station

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A change is coming to one of the best views in the state.

Due to the recent storm damage, the National Park Service has approved a plan to assist in the rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station.

With the damage done to the lighthouse and its adjacent buildings, officials believed steps had to be taken before it would worsen over time. So officials said in a press release the plan is to approve fixes to the lighthouse that will include removing the shotcrete from the exterior of the lighthouse and replacing it with a protective coating, replacing some bricks and mortar, stopping leaks at the top lantern and repaint as well, just to name a couple of things to fix on the plan.

After evaluating three alternatives, the NPS selected and approved the preferred alternative, which allows for the elevating of the double keepers’ quarters by four feet and raising the carpenter’s shop, storehouse, privy and generator house by up to two feet. The Ocracoke Lighthouse and Oil House will not be elevated. All buildings and structures will also be repaired and repainted.

“Elevating most of the structures at the Ocracoke Light Station is an important step in adapting to potentially stronger storms and higher water levels near the property,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “After detailed designs are completed in the next year, Cape Hatteras National Seashore will begin the process of selecting contractors to do the elevation and rehabilitation work to these important buildings.”

There was no timeline for the finished lighthouse date.

To stay up to date on the rebuilding of the Ocracoke Light Station, click here.

