Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas
Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
Atomic test site tours full after 4 hours
Registrations for tours of the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) -- home to the above and below-ground atomic test sites -- are now available to the public. The NNSS was ground zero for above and below-ground atomic bomb testing from the mid-1950s through 1992.
Creamberry in Las Vegas Debuts a New Ice Cream Burrito
Creamberry, is helping its customers cool down with this new sweet and salty treat.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital
Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man is facing arson charges after...
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As race fans gear up for Formula One to host its first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race, organizers announced they will launch a ticketing pre-registration portal on Monday morning. According to a news release, the portal will go live at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday,...
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
Habaneros Taco Grill to Open Ninth Location
Habaneros Taco Grill #9 appears to be planned for the intersection of Pecos Rd and Patrick Ln
wesb.com
Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Launches New Death Metal Band SEMI-ROTTED
SEMI-ROTTED, the new Las Vegas, Nevada-based death metal band fronted by former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer, has released a debut EP, “Deader Than Dead”. Forged in flames and baptized in blood and blast beats, SEMI-ROTTED — which is rounded out by Shawn McGhee (guitar), Alessandro…...
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2022
With Hadestown at the Smith Center to performances by Lil Baby, Donny Osmond, and more there's plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
pugetsound.media
Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News
When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
msn.com
Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Haggi's...
msn.com
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said. Daniel, Jarrett, 49, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki ZX10R south on Upland Boulevard in a single lane, crossing the intersection of Mayflower Lane at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, when the front tire hit the raised center landscape median the, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday in a news release.
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Police: Gun found in car after driving 60MPH with trunk open, items flying out
LVMPD officers recovered a gun after a driver was speeding while the trunk was open with items flying out near Spring Valley Community Park, police say.
