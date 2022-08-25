Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they...
myfox28columbus.com
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio leaders working to bring $4.5 billion Honda, LG EV battery plant to state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio could be getting another multi-billion dollar investment. Honda and LG announced they will be building a nearly $4.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant early next year. The plant's site is still undecided, but Honda and LG said construction will begin in early 2023. Mass...
myfox28columbus.com
The River Parishes of Louisiana are open for business
It's been one year since Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana, causing billions of dollars in damage. In the 12 months since, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are once again reopened for business - and some new tourist attractions are popping up along the Mississippi River just west of New Orleans.
myfox28columbus.com
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized by US Customs in Tennessee, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customs officials said agents intercepted an Egyptian artifact earlier this month believed to be potentially 3,000 years old. The antique stone sculpture was shipped from Europe to a buyer in the U.S. The shipment was manifested as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old....
myfox28columbus.com
PETA seeks to investigate controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, most commonly known as PETA, seeks to investigate a controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida after some people raised concerns about the overall morality of the event. The organization said it sent a letter to the Florida Fish...
