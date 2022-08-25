ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they...
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
Ohio leaders working to bring $4.5 billion Honda, LG EV battery plant to state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio could be getting another multi-billion dollar investment. Honda and LG announced they will be building a nearly $4.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant early next year. The plant's site is still undecided, but Honda and LG said construction will begin in early 2023. Mass...
The River Parishes of Louisiana are open for business

It's been one year since Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana, causing billions of dollars in damage. In the 12 months since, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are once again reopened for business - and some new tourist attractions are popping up along the Mississippi River just west of New Orleans.
PETA seeks to investigate controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, most commonly known as PETA, seeks to investigate a controversial shark fishing tournament in Florida after some people raised concerns about the overall morality of the event. The organization said it sent a letter to the Florida Fish...
