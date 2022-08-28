ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Girl, Why The F**k Can’t I Stop Listening To This Beyoncé Album?

By Taryn Finley
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tmFZ_0hVLmKkk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ggR6_0hVLmKkk00 We're all addicted to Beyoncé's latest album. (Photo: Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty)

There’s crack rock in that album. I mean, hardcore drugs. And you know exactly which album I’m talking about.

Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, “ Renaissance , ” was released July 29. Since then, I’ve listened to it an estimated 495,372 times. I haven’t been able to listen to anything else. I listen to it at the gym, on the train, when I’m sad, when I’m happy, with my friends, when I’m on the phone with my mama. I’m never not listening to this album.

It’s the lyrics, the transitions, the bad-bitch attitude oozing from this album — my God! This body of work is infectious as hell. My mind is no longer mine. It belongs to Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. She has me in a full nelson and pulls the exact strings she needs to so that I involuntarily shout “UNIQUE” at least 36 times a day. I’m pissed.

“All Up in Your Mind” is damn right because for nearly a month straight I’ve woken up with one of the 16 tracks on this house, ballroom-inspired, Afro-Caribbean-infused album stuck in my head before I can even open my eyes to greet the day. Hell, I even accidentally told an old lady in the street to “move, move, move, move” while singing along on my routine hot girl walk.

It’s sick. Beyoncé is truly America’s problem.

And it’s not even just me that thinks so. Open Twitter right now. Or TikTok. Or even Instagram for that matter. Actually, just walk outside. You’re gonna hear this damn album in excess. It didn’t dominate the Billboard charts by coming in as the No. 1 album and charting all 16 songs on the Hot 100 by itself.

We’re all addicted. Just look.

@pounddcakee1

& thats on @beyonce

♬ original sound - Jamario Davis
@killjill___

#renaissance #beyonce #WorldPrincessWeek

♬ original sound - Multifaceted Black Hottie
@kreadams

Muva please let your people GO😂 #beyonce #renaissance #plasticoffthesofa #fy

♬ PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA - Beyoncé
@jalenjaleel

An electric slide to this hoe would GO!😮‍💨

♬ original sound - Jalen Jaleel
@richkeyyy

i cant stop listening to this lady album. #rennaissance #beyonce #familyguy

♬ I'M THAT GIRL - Beyoncé

Honestly, I’m not even trying to fight it anymore. I surrender.

Everything is terrible right now: There are multiple active and concerning public health crises going on, inflation is driving up the cost of everything, and we still have to work to survive in an unjust society that marginalizes us in insidious ways. Quite frankly, we needed this album.

“Renaissance” is very Black, very queer and very much a celebration of the trendsetters and tastemakers who are the backbone of society. It’s body positive, it’s rebellious, it’s sexy, it’s blissful, it’s a lot of what we need more of to combat this hellish landscape that is America rolled up into roughly 60 minutes.

When you press play and hear the lyrics “These muthafuckas ain’t stopping me,” they become an affirmation and invitation to an auditory home that reminds you of how much of a force you are authentically. This album creates a space to remind you that despite the troubles of the world, the obstacles you’re currently fighting, or the people and systems who are against you, you are worthy. Worthy of love, worthy of dancing, worthy of taking up space. So of course when a global icon and once-in-a-generation talent tells you that shit over some fire-ass production while paying homage to the girls and the gays who’ve paved the way for a masterpiece like this to exist, it’s addictive.

Witnessing the energy at Club Renaissance parties going on across the country is proof.

@ronaldkeaton

@Beyoncé look what youve caused #renaissance #fyp #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound - ronaldkeaton

“Renaissance” is a spiritual experience. “Alien Superstar” lets you forget about the problems of this world and put yourself on a pedestal that sits atop the universe. You listen to “Cuff It” and dance carefree as hell without even realizing you’re listening to a completely different song when “Energy” starts. You praise the journey while shaking ass to “Church Girl,” fall in love during “Plastic Off the Sofa” and transport to another dimension with “Virgo’s Groove.” You feel like you might be rolling like Gucci Mane when “America Has a Problem,” “Pure/Honey” and “Summer Renaissance” close the album.

Beyoncé put her entire pussy in this album.

Mind you, we don’t even have visuals yet, a departure from what we typically expect from Beyoncé’s projects over the past decade. For now, it’s just the music. No elements of surprise. “Renaissance” implores us to really sit with just the lyrics. And when the album ends and loops back to the beginning, it’s hard not to get invigorated and listen all over again. You discover an enticing and empowering gem with every listen. Even the songs you didn’t initially see it for become favorites. Now that’s a hell of a high.

“Renaissance” offers the salve of escapism and levity needed for a time like this. And it’s just really fucking good.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song

Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gucci Mane
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Studio Album#Pussy#Afro Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Midnights’ After VMAs: See Album Cover

Swifties, assemble! During her acceptance speech for Video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift announced she’d be dropping a new album on October 21. However, fans only had to wait a short hour more to be delighted by the thrill of the first look at the album cover for her 10th studio album and the name of her next masterpiece, Midnights. The release of this album would mark her return to original music in two years.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Lizzo Channeled Her Inner Emo Princess on the VMAs Red Carpet

Feeling fussy, walkin' in my Balenci-ussy's…or in this case, Jean Paul Gaultier. Lizzo hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a billowing navy gown, giving major main character vibes. The singer's dress, a striking midnight blue, matches both her sheer opera gloves (complete with acrylic tips, naturally) and her dark lipstick. Her couture gown, constructed by mastermind Glenn Martens, is part of a celebrity-loved collection with fans like Chloë Sevigny and Jada Pinkett Smith.
MUSIC
Vibe

John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video

12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
MUSIC
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rolling Stone

DJ Khaled Gets A Ton of Famous Rappers To Show Up At The Recording Studio, On ‘God Did’

“It breaks my heart. They didn’t believe in us. They played themselves,” rants DJ Khaled on the title track of his 13th album, God Did. For over 15 years – and longer, if you count his early days as a Miami radio and club DJ – he has positioned himself as the id of rap’s mainstream, a meme-able interlocutor of the form’s pop ambitions. It’s a role that hearkens back to the days of pioneering New York radio jocks like Frankie Crocker and Mr. Magic. But DJ Khaled has earned more fame than his predecessors, or contemporaries like DJ...
MUSIC
HuffPost

HuffPost

130K+
Followers
7K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy