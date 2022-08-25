Read full article on original website
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59...
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”. According to the sheriff’s department,...
Man arrested near Muncie school with two guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three counts: neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in injury and possession of methamphetamine.
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70
GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. $4.2 million to provide more transitional and emergency …. Nearly $23 million approved for Indiana school security …. Search continues for killer of...
Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday. John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side...
Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
Man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving Model-T in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — One man is hospitalized after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp. Crews responded to the crash at around 12:57 p.m. at the intersection of Palestine Union City Road...
Dutch soldiers dies after Indianapolis shooting
The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …
Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
Search continues for killer of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis police detectives and other law enforcement partners continue their search for the gunman suspected of killing a Dutch commando and wounding two other soldiers on a downtown sidewalk early Saturday morning. https://bityl.co/E5Wc.
