Henry County, IN

WISH-TV

ISP: Motorcyclist dies in multivehicle crash on I-70

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multivehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, the Indiana State Police said in a news release. Emergency crews responded at 11:59...
RICHMOND, IN
WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
cbs4indy.com

4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis

Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. $4.2 million to provide more transitional and emergency …. Nearly $23 million approved for Indiana school security …. Search continues for killer of...
wamwamfm.com

Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
cbs4indy.com

Dutch soldiers dies after Indianapolis shooting

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success …. ‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers …
wfft.com

Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
WHIO Dayton

At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
FOX59

Man detained for involvement in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have detained and interviewed a male suspect for his involvement in a near northwest side shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Middlefield Drive on report of a person shot. This location is in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

