Henry County, IN

Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a motorcyclist being struck by an SUV.

The rider of the motorcycle — identified as Richard Patterson — was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Nathan Lacy, 50, of Muncie was arrested and preliminarily charged with one count of driving while intoxicated causing a death, a Level 4 felony. Lacy is alleged to have been driving the SUV that struck Patterson. Lacy reportedly admitted to deputies of having been drinking alcoholic beverages prior to the accident.

Lacy is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

If found guilty, Lacy could face between two to 12 years in prison.

IN THIS ARTICLE
