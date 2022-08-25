Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, Arizona
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health Violations
My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona
KOLD-TV
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard. The homicide took place on Aug. 27 morning in the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police arrest woman suspected of going into man's trailer and shooting him
The Tucson Police Department has arrested a woman who they believe shot a man in his own trailer on West Kelso Street between North Balboa Avenue and North Castro Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
KOLD-TV
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
gilaherald.com
Manner of death listed as ‘undetermined’ in the autopsy of a man who died in Safford Police custody
SAFFORD – An autopsy report from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has listed the manner of death of a man who died in Safford Police custody as “undetermined.”. Nathaniel James Gomez, 33, formerly of Morenci, died in the early morning hours of July 7 after...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigating vehicle vs motorcycle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are on scene investigating a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle. TPD said the serious-injury collision is at N. Silverbell Rd. and W. Sweetwater Dr. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the intersection and find an alternate route. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the...
Remembering Angela Heath-Fox, one of four lives taken in Lind Commons Shooting
Three days after a deadly shooting at Lind Commons Apartments, friends gather for a vigil to honor the life of Angela Heath-Fox, an innocent life taken too soon.
At Least 1 Killed In A Fatal Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 that claimed the life of at least one person on Saturday. The Arizona Department of Transportation stated that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
12news.com
Victims identified in deadly Tucson shooting
Four people died at an apartment complex in Tucson on Thursday. Police have identified the three victims and the suspected shooter.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months
Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bryan Barker and his girlfriend are still reeling...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rear-Ending Weekend Crash Results in Vehicle Fire and Minor Injuries
The Iowa State Patrol investigated a rear-ending weekend crash that resulted in a vehicle on fire and minor injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, 56-year-old Ivan Chernioglo of Sacramento, California was driving a 2021 Volvo semi-tractor trailer for Greenline Express Transportation heading east on Interstate-80 near mile marker 92. The report shows at 6:12am, Chernioglo fell asleep and rear-ended a 2008 Ford F-350 that was owned by Tadeo Transportation and driven by 31-year-old Hector Guerrero of Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
KOLD-TV
Authorities look for suspect vehicle from hit-and-run crash near Nogales Highway, Aero Park Boulevard
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian. According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened sometime between...
KOLD-TV
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
