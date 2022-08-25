The Iowa State Patrol investigated a rear-ending weekend crash that resulted in a vehicle on fire and minor injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, 56-year-old Ivan Chernioglo of Sacramento, California was driving a 2021 Volvo semi-tractor trailer for Greenline Express Transportation heading east on Interstate-80 near mile marker 92. The report shows at 6:12am, Chernioglo fell asleep and rear-ended a 2008 Ford F-350 that was owned by Tadeo Transportation and driven by 31-year-old Hector Guerrero of Tucson, Arizona.

