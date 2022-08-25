ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Tucson Police investigating vehicle vs motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are on scene investigating a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle. TPD said the serious-injury collision is at N. Silverbell Rd. and W. Sweetwater Dr. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the intersection and find an alternate route. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months

Friends of victims in Tucson shooting say gunman threatened them for months. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bryan Barker and his girlfriend are still reeling...
Rear-Ending Weekend Crash Results in Vehicle Fire and Minor Injuries

The Iowa State Patrol investigated a rear-ending weekend crash that resulted in a vehicle on fire and minor injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, 56-year-old Ivan Chernioglo of Sacramento, California was driving a 2021 Volvo semi-tractor trailer for Greenline Express Transportation heading east on Interstate-80 near mile marker 92. The report shows at 6:12am, Chernioglo fell asleep and rear-ended a 2008 Ford F-350 that was owned by Tadeo Transportation and driven by 31-year-old Hector Guerrero of Tucson, Arizona.
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
