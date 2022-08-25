MACHESNEY PARK — Keshawn Harrington-McKinney stands alone. The only one of 17 first-team defensive players on the 2021 NIC-10 all-conference football team who didn’t graduate last year. On the other hand, he is not alone. At all. Lining up next to him on Harlem’s defensive line is Logan Lawson, one of just three returning honorable...

MACHESNEY PARK, IL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO