Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
live5news.com
Majority of roads closed by flooding have reopened, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hours after flooding forced police in Charleston and North Charleston to close roads, most of those roads have reopened as floodwaters receded. A storm system dumped as much as four inches of rain over isolated parts of the Lowcountry, prompting flooding across the area. Here...
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
live5news.com
Heavy rainfall leads to dangerous flooding throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As many as four inches of rainfall led to road closures and flooding throughout the Lowcountry Monday afternoon, creating dangerous driving conditions. In North Charleston at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road, several inches of rain caused cars to become stuck and partially submerged...
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
live5news.com
Carriers seek extension on temporary cell tower in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals will vote Monday night on whether to extend a variance allowing AT&T and T Mobile to continue operating two mobile communications towers in the town. According to their application for extension, if the variance is not extended, citizens in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
The Post and Courier
50-unit townhome project proposed at former Blackbaud stadium site on Daniel Island
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Nowell Creek Village Townhomes to rise in 12 buildings. A 50-unit townhouse development is being proposed on part...
live5news.com
Cloudy and wet start to the work week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal disturbance will bring an increase in clouds and rain to start out the new work and school week. Keep the umbrellas handy today! Morning showers and downpours will continue into the afternoon and a few downpours may even continue into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today which could lead to minor street flooding. We expect a mainly cloudy sky today to prevent the temperatures from warming any more than the low 80s. Drier weather will start to move in late today and sunshine should return on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks void of big rain makers and will be more of what you expect in late August or early September. We’ll see a few daily showers and storms with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
Portion of Main Street reopens after collision
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) shut down a portion of Main Street Friday Night as crews responded to a collision. According to dispatch, the area near 303 South Main Street near Dyal Funeral Home was shut down as of 8:47 p.m. It reopened at 9:38...
counton2.com
Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
The Post and Courier
3402 Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
Beautiful ranch home huge corner lot & great curb appeal! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout vaulted ceilings wood fireplace & beautiful accents enhance this open & airy floorplan! The kitchen lends to open shelving stainless steel appliances custom concrete countertops & an eat-in dining space. The owners' suite is gorgeous & has dual vanities garden tub & a wood plank ceiling. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & well-lit. Outback you'll find a generous fenced-in yard that is an oasis in itself with a deck & covered pergola for outdoor entertaining. A $1500.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
live5news.com
Forecasters watch 2 systems for possible tropical development in Atlantic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say there are now two systems with strong chances of tropical development by the start of the Labor Day weekend. Most of the attention Monday night was focused on a broad area of low pressure about 875 miles east of...
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of S Main Street back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say South Main Street in downtown Summerville is back open after a Friday night crash. Summerville Police Department Dispatch tweeted about the crash at 8:47 p.m. and said the road was reopened at 9:38 p.m. They say it happened in front of 303 South Main...
counton2.com
New tenants coming to Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace. The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.
Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the plane […]
Comments / 2