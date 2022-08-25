CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal disturbance will bring an increase in clouds and rain to start out the new work and school week. Keep the umbrellas handy today! Morning showers and downpours will continue into the afternoon and a few downpours may even continue into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today which could lead to minor street flooding. We expect a mainly cloudy sky today to prevent the temperatures from warming any more than the low 80s. Drier weather will start to move in late today and sunshine should return on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks void of big rain makers and will be more of what you expect in late August or early September. We’ll see a few daily showers and storms with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

