Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Can You Relate: Workforce Development
OKLAHOMA CITY - Plenty of Oklahoma businesses are looking for employees, and many Oklahomans are looking for work. Can you relate?
News On 6
Wanted Texas Man Arrested On SCU Campus
A wanted felon was arrested Monday following the lockdown of a metro university campus. According to a bondsman and Bethany police, Zachariah Larry went on the run after skipping bail on a string of crimes, including a shooting that occurred in Texas. Investigators tracked Larry to Southwestern Christian University where...
News On 6
OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts
Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power. As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power. OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power. As of 6:42 p.m. Monday,...
News On 6
Oklahoma Women’s Alliance Accepting Nominations For Outstanding Women In The State
The Oklahoma Women's Alliance is looking to recognize outstanding women in the state. The organization is accepting nominations for women who have shown excellence in any Oklahoma community. Awards will be given at a luncheon on Oct. 15, and tickets are $75. Nominations are due Oct. 2. To nominate, click...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
News On 6
Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings Remains In Effect For Parts Of Oklahoma
Some severe storms are continuing to wreak havoc on parts of the state Monday afternoon and evening. This is a developing story. --------------------------------------------------------------- Happy Monday! Hopefully, you received some rain Sunday, but more chances are on the way Monday. It will be another hot and steamy forecast this afternoon. More...
Comments / 0