ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Wanted Texas Man Arrested On SCU Campus

A wanted felon was arrested Monday following the lockdown of a metro university campus. According to a bondsman and Bethany police, Zachariah Larry went on the run after skipping bail on a string of crimes, including a shooting that occurred in Texas. Investigators tracked Larry to Southwestern Christian University where...
BETHANY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings Remains In Effect For Parts Of Oklahoma

Some severe storms are continuing to wreak havoc on parts of the state Monday afternoon and evening. This is a developing story. --------------------------------------------------------------- Happy Monday! Hopefully, you received some rain Sunday, but more chances are on the way Monday. It will be another hot and steamy forecast this afternoon. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy