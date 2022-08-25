ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How slippery ice at Southworth's 'Goat House' led to a new ambulance for SKFR

By Peiyu Lin, Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago

SOUTH KITSAP — Peter Bradrick had no clue about the property's history when he purchased a place known by the locals as "Goat House" across from Southworth Grocery, at the intersection of Southworth Drive and Sedgwick Road.

In front of the house lays a rock with colorful carved words, "Welcome to Southworth." The sale, including the rock, is part of former owner Ron Johnson's will to support the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue. Johnson passed away in 2021 and bequeathed his house to SKFR. Following his will, SKFR sold the property and will use some of the proceeds to buy a new ambulance.

Now Bradrick, a realtor, and his neighbors who run the Southworth Grocery have come up with an idea to connect neighbors in Southworth and continue to support the fire department.

Their plan involves a yard sale, a pancake feed and deli-sampler lunch on Saturday.

"We'll do it as the two businesses in town to build community and pull our neighborhood together," Bradrick said, adding that it was the owner of Southworth Grocery, Gabriela Ellingson, who came up with the idea to host the yard sale event at the Goat House.

The Goat House is now Bradrick's home and an office for his real estate company, Red Banner Team. He plans to renovate the property and turn the house into an office where he and his co-workers can meet clients.

Bradrick is not new to Southworth. After living there for several years in his childhood, Bradrick says he's excited to be back in the community.

People can drop off items to contribute to the yard sale on Friday, and the sale will start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Southworth Grocery will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a deli sampler lunch from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bradrick said. There will also be live music and fire engines displayed at the event.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to SKFR's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) fund for the agency to purchase special tools, equipment or programs, SKFR chief Jeff Faucett said.

The yard sale has no direct relations with Johnson's will, but the organizers thought it would be a good continuation to let SKFR keep benefiting from the property, Jay Freeland of the Southworth Grocery said.

"We want to bring the community together, too. That was our biggest talk when we started the conversation on this event," Freeland said.

Support for SKFR started with a snowstorm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qvtwn_0hVLjt6C00

The inspiration for Johnson to gift his house to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue started on a snowy day in 2006.

Johnson slipped and fell on ice in the driveway outside his house. Finding him injured significantly, Johnson's partner, Robert Roblee, called 911. SKFR paramedics showed up in an ambulance and sent him to a hospital. Johnson recovered — and decided to bequeath the property to SKFR. Following his will, SKFR sold the property to Bradrick in May and is in the process of purchasing a four-wheel drive ambulance to replace an old ambulance in their fleet, Faucett said.

A four-wheel drive ambulance costs approximately $350,000. The home sold for $490,000, and remaining proceeds generated from the sale will be donated to the Pilgrim Firs Camp and Conference Center on Lake Flora Road, as a donation on behalf of Johnson, Faucett said.

Currently, SKFR has 10 ambulances and none of them are four-wheel drive. An ambulance that's not four-wheel drive costs around $300,000. Johnson's gift will make SKFR personnel safer driving in the snow to save lives, Faucett said.

Faucett estimated that SKFR will receive the new ambulance next year and SKFR will host a ceremony to recognize Johnson's contribution. SKFR will place a plaque on the side of the ambulance to mark that the vehicle is "in memory of Mr. Ron Johnson," Faucett said.

Faucett first heard of Johnson's story with SKFR when he was promoted to the fire chief position in 2020 , after Steve Wright left the job to become executive director of the Washington Fire Chiefs Association. The fire chief had an opportunity to meet Johnson and his partner Roblee to discuss his will before Johnson died, Faucett said.

Catch up: South Kitsap to get new fire chief

"He was just a special man, very kind, had a very soft heart, very humble. And he was so grateful and he's just a very, very nice man," Faucett said. "I'm glad that I got to meet him before he passed away."

It is also in Johnson's will that the new homeowner shall keep the "Welcome to Southworth" rock at the property, Faucett said.

Faucett will join the event on Saturday and he encourages others to come.

"Peter's got a heart for South Kitsap, for Port Orchard and for the Southworth community. And I'm really excited about what he's doing with that little area down there," Faucett said.

Though the organizers are not sure how many people would participate, they hope to turn the sale into an annual community event, Jay Freeland of Southworth Grocery said.

"We're a bit nervous because we have no idea about the turnout...we do hope this to be an annual event," Freeland said.

"Our hope is that this is the first annual Southworth Community Yard Sale and Pancake Feed," Bradrick said.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw .

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: How slippery ice at Southworth's 'Goat House' led to a new ambulance for SKFR

