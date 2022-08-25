Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
Texas DPS investigating crash that killed multiple people in Fisher County
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that reportedly killed multiple people in Fisher County around 6:15am this morning. According to a press release, the crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby on US 180 at mile marker 381. One person...
ktxs.com
Truck tractor towing semi-trailer overturns, kills one, Texas DPS investigating
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating several crashes that took place this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm in the area of the 232 milepost. According to a press release, around 4:30pm a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer experienced severe weather conditions while...
Comments / 0