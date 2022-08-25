ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

wpde.com

Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
LEXINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Rapid hire events for onsite wastewater inspectors around South Carolina: DHEC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — South Carolinians interested in a career that helps protect people’s health and the environment are encouraged to attend a rapid hire event hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. These full-time state-government positions include...
wpde.com

'Chef Swap at The Beach' to highlight culinary talent along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will soon be in the spotlight for a new cooking competition airing on The Cooking Channel in October. "Chef Swap at The Beach" will highlight the culinary talents throughout the Grand Strand by pulling chefs out of their resident kitchens and swapping them into each other's to prepare a new dish for evaluation by a panel of judges, according to a release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

