Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Evidence will be provided to Murdaugh defense counsel; Temporary protective order in place
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS/WPDE) — A hearing over contested evidence disclosures in the Murdaugh family murder case took place Monday. At the request of the defense team for accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a pretrial hearing started at 10 a.m. Monday in Colleton County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Clifton Newman.
wpde.com
Dunkin' wants to treat South Carolina teachers to a free coffee on Sept. 1
(WPDE) — As a new school year begins, Dunkin' wants to raise a cup to teachers and treat them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. Participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Myrtle Beach and South Carolina can take advantage of the offer. “Teachers play an...
wpde.com
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
wpde.com
Rapid hire events for onsite wastewater inspectors around South Carolina: DHEC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — South Carolinians interested in a career that helps protect people’s health and the environment are encouraged to attend a rapid hire event hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. These full-time state-government positions include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Roping, riding, racing: Long-running mountain rodeo has something for everybody
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — About a half hour north of Asheville, you'll find the longest-running event of its kind in North Carolina. The Madison County Championship Rodeo offers up an exciting night of cowboy culture. You'll find all of the events you might expect, but one local man may surprise you with contagious laughter and courage.
wpde.com
'Excruciating pain': People living with sickle cell disease in SC hard hit by blood crisis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a crisis that remained overlooked during the pandemic. Patients in local hospitals waiting longer and longer for life-saving treatment because of a blood shortage -- particularly for minority patients. Local Red Cross officials tell WACH FOX News they’ve seen a twenty percent drop...
wpde.com
'Chef Swap at The Beach' to highlight culinary talent along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will soon be in the spotlight for a new cooking competition airing on The Cooking Channel in October. "Chef Swap at The Beach" will highlight the culinary talents throughout the Grand Strand by pulling chefs out of their resident kitchens and swapping them into each other's to prepare a new dish for evaluation by a panel of judges, according to a release.
Comments / 0