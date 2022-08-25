More Than 20 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Oklahoma

Credit: Associated Press

Monkeypox cases have continued a gradual climb in Oklahoma.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the state has 22 confirmed cases of the virus. Oklahoma remains a state with one of the lower transmission rates of monkeypox virus in the country. According to a CDC map, Oklahoma lies in the 11 to 50 confirmed case range which is the second-lowest category on the agency's positive case scale.

More than 16,900 cases of the virus (16,926) have been reported nationwide.

Wyoming was the last state in the country without a positive case of monkeypox until Monday when its first case was confirmed.