kptv.com
Man found dead from gunshot wound in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound on at 15 Northeast Broadway Sunday night. Officers were dispatched on an overdose call just before 11 p.m. but found a man dead from a gunshot wound instead. The Portland Police Homicide unit responded to...
kptv.com
Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who was dead. Police said the man had been shot.
Shooting in N Portland draws large police presence
A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.
Shooting in Southeast Portland kills man Sunday night, continuing spate of violence in city
A shooting in the Centennial neighborhood left a man dead Sunday night, Portland police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:32 p.m. and found the victim in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue, police report. The identity of the victim has not been publicly released yet. No...
iheart.com
Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend
Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
kptv.com
Police respond to rampant illegal street racing over the weekend in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police responded to numerous calls about illegal street racing over the weekend. Officials say it caused roadblocks and incidents that involved multiple people being shot. According to a press release, at least four people were shot this weekend at what police are calling illegal races.
kptv.com
2 dead, 1 injured in violent weekend in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An unusual weekend of violence in Salem left 2 people dead and one homeowner injured, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 11 p.m. Friday Salem Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Lone Oak Road in Southeast about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a fight between a man and his former partner who used to live with him. When the man forced his way into the home, he was shot. He died on the way to the hospital. SPD said the residents involved were cooperating with the investigation.
KXL
Man Arrested In Portland’s 60th Homicide Of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a reported disturbance Saturday morning just after 7:00 in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside. They detained an adult male for questioning. The Portland...
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man convicted of murder after he ‘clobbered his mama’
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Circuit Court Judge found a Hillsboro man guilty of second-degree murder of his mother Friday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. In July 2018, then 47-year-old Garth Patrick Beams called 911 to report that he had “clobbered his mama,” 74-year-old...
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
kptv.com
OSP releases more details about deadly officer-involved shooting in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have released more details, including the names of the involved officers, following a deadly shooting in McMinnville last week. The investigation began on Aug. 23, just after 2 p.m., when officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving reports of a suicidal man. Police said the man, identified as 69-year-old Laurence Dickson, had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself.
kptv.com
Police investigating after man dies in Old Town shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Friday night in Old Town. PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
msn.com
Woman killed in Powelhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, man held
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained. The call to the area of SE 92nd near Powell Boulevard came in around 7 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. When police arrived at the residence in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood the woman had already died.
Police arrest man who threatened to kill TriMet employee at Gresham Transit Center
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill a TriMet supervisor and made statements that he was armed with a firearm, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Gresham police responded to the Gresham Central Transit Center after TriMet dispatch reported the incident at about 3:25 p.m....
kptv.com
Explosion damages food carts, shatters windows in downtown Portland
Monday was the first day of school for some students in the Lake Oswego School District. 'Preschool for All' program helping hundreds of families in Multnomah County. Hundreds of families in Multnomah County stand to benefit from free childcare under the county’s new Preschool for All program. 3 dead,...
Mother slain in SE Portland ‘really had a good heart’
What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained.
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
kptv.com
‘Please, get us a light’: Neighbor pleas after another deadly crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a tree and one person was dead outside of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, but a condition was not provided.
