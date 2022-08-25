SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An unusual weekend of violence in Salem left 2 people dead and one homeowner injured, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 11 p.m. Friday Salem Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Lone Oak Road in Southeast about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers believe the shooting was the result of a fight between a man and his former partner who used to live with him. When the man forced his way into the home, he was shot. He died on the way to the hospital. SPD said the residents involved were cooperating with the investigation.

SALEM, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO