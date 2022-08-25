Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after stolen vehicle crashes into pole during Kalamazoo police pursuit
KALAMAZOO, MI -- One person died after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit on Monday, Aug. 29. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers said the driver of the stolen vehicle died and two others in the vehicle were injured.
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
Teen pinned in vehicle, seriously injured in collision with tree
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Hudsonville teen was seriously injured Sunday, Aug. 28, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Quincy Street in Ottawa County’s Park Township, sheriff’s deputies said. The 17-year-old was...
Police identify man struck, killed while walking across U.S. 31
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Ashley Benadum, 39, of Holland, as the man who was struck by a vehicle and killed while he walked across U.S. 31. Benadum was struck by a vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on U.S. 31 near Greenly Street in Holland Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
Western Michigan student dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
2 people found shot, seriously injured in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police are investigating after finding two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. About 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of Lake Street.
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
wtvbam.com
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Holland Man Struck & Killed by Vehicle While Crossing US-31
HOLLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 39-year-old Holland man lost his life after being struck while attempting to cross US-31 on Holland’s North Side on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 near...
Storms cause power outages, Consumers Energy reporting more than 50,000 without electricity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Consumers Energy is reporting more than 50,000 customers without electricity after storms cut through the area. At about 4:20 p.m., the utility was reporting about 66,000 without service. Much of lower Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch. Police across West Michigan were reporting...
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
Sewer repair closing busy Jackson street
JACKSON, MI – A busy Jackson street will see a one-day closure for repairs this week. The city of Jackson is closing the westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue between N. Brown and N. Wisner streets so Department of Public Works crews can complete an urgent sewer repair, city officials said.
Storms move through West Michigan, cause power outages
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
95.3 MNC
Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen
A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
Man suffers serious injuries after boat collides with Holland pier
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man is hospitalized after crashing a boat into a pier in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police say a 43-year-old man from Zeeland was driving a 25-foot Monterey boat while approaching the pier in Holland. The man then turned east and collided with the end of the south pier.
Police ID man found fatally shot in head outside Jackson party store
JACKSON, MI – Police have identified the man found fatally shot outside a Jackson party store over the weekend. Markeithis Thomas-James Smith, 42, was found dead early Sunday morning having suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the Jackson Police Department.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0