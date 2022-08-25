ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Western Michigan student dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

2 people found shot, seriously injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police are investigating after finding two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. About 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of Lake Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI
whtc.com

Holland Man Struck & Killed by Vehicle While Crossing US-31

HOLLAND TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 39-year-old Holland man lost his life after being struck while attempting to cross US-31 on Holland’s North Side on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 near...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Sewer repair closing busy Jackson street

JACKSON, MI – A busy Jackson street will see a one-day closure for repairs this week. The city of Jackson is closing the westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue between N. Brown and N. Wisner streets so Department of Public Works crews can complete an urgent sewer repair, city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
95.3 MNC

Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen

A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
GOSHEN, IN
MLive

MLive

