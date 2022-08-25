Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark to speak on “The New Georgia Economy” at the Cobb Chamber

Read full article on original website
Sunday hours return to the four largest Cobb Public Library branches
Sunday hours are returning to the four largest libraries in the Cobb County Public Library system on September 11. Sunday hours had been removed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during a general restriction of hours. The reinstated Sunday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
Two Cobb Public Library branches now certified as Passport Acceptance Facilities
Starting September 6 Cobb County residents can apply for new passports at the West Cobb and Mountain View branches of the Cobb Public Library. Those two library locations have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members were trained in...
Kemp, Abrams stake out health care and Medicaid expansion as wedge issue
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia – a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country – was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018.
Virtual version of the Switzer Library will debut on September 2
The Cobb Public Library has had a strong presence in the digital world for quite some time, with streaming video, digital books and access to a number of databases and other research, educational and recreational tools. And now the library’s main branch, the Charles D. Switzer Library, is about to...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
Meeting called to discuss complaints about waste management company service in Cobb County
There will be a work session called by Cobb County’s Director of Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification on Wednesday August 31 at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center to discuss customer complaints about waste management companies that operate in the county. Leaders of the waste management companies, and the...
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb County this weekend for bridge preservation work
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that lane closures will be installed on I-75 in Cobb County for bridge preservation work. The closures began Friday evening and will continue until Monday morning, August 29. The GDOT press release for the closures describes the scope and schedule...
Mableton school tackles extreme heat by applying colorful, sun-reflective coating to playground
As extreme heat continues to result in historic droughts and deadly temperatures around the globe, more people — especially the most vulnerable, such as children — are beginning to see and feel the impacts of climate change. The SAE School, a green private school in Mableton for preschool...
Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday August 30
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday August 30 with a high near 90, but after 3 p.m. there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Tuesday August 30?. Tuesday night there is...
Man sentenced to 60 years for assault on two-year-old that resulted in permanent traumatic brain injury
Pedro Tamayo, 31, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for an assault that left the two-year-old child of his girlfriend with permanent brain injury. The child’s mother, Alejandro Lopez had previously entered a guilty plea for failing to protect her child, and for lying to police. The charges...
