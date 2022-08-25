ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Landlord charged with stealing guns, ammunition from murdered deputy’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns.

Andrew Culbreth, who identified himself to WRAL as Ned Byrd’s landlord and said he lived in the home with the deputy, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of larceny with a firearm, the station reported.

Two brothers are facing charges in the death of Byrd, who was shot and killed while on duty on Aug. 11, WTVD reported. Arturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo have been indicted in the case and face the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

According to arrest records obtained by WITN, Culbreth is accused of taking mountain bikes, a tactical case and gear, a Remington shotgun and a pistol from the house. In all, Culbreth is accused of taking items totaling at least $10,000.

In a separate sheriff’s report, there were claims that a Toyota Tacoma and camping trailer had been stolen from Byrd’s home, but officials told WRAL that property had been temporarily removed from the property due to a civil dispute and has since been recovered.

