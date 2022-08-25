SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO