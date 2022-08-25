Read full article on original website
Steve McBrayer
4d ago
to bad California doesn't care as for their human residents
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say
Thousands of tomatoes spilled by a wrecked semi shut down Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reports. A big rig hauling tomatoes hit a center divider in Vacaville, spilling its load across the highway, the CHP said on Twitter. The CHP advised motorists to seek...
2 rescued from electrical towers in separate incidents in Sacramento and Stockton
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two separate incidents that were miles apart saw two people rescued after they climbed up two different electrical towers. One of those instances caused a power outage for thousands of people in Stockton, and the other resulted in a major traffic jam. In South Sacramento, a...
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
Fox40
2 killed in collision with tree in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two people were killed in a collision in South Sacramento Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a tree on Vintage Park Drive. The female driver died at the scene and a male passenger in the front...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PG&E restores power to 17,672 customers after person climbs transmission tower in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton Monday after a person climbed a transmission tower, according to PG&E. The outage started around 4:15 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m. 17,672 customers were without power. Power was restored before 8 a.m., according to PG&E's website.
Big rig crashes, spills tomatoes on I-80 blocking lanes
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Multiple lanes on eastbound and westbound I-80 were closed in Vacaville Monday morning due to a crash involving a truck carrying tomatoes. The California Highway Patrol — Solano office advised drivers to avoid the area around Alamo Drive. Rush hour traffic in the area was...
KCRA.com
American River Parkway trail closure in Rancho Cordova due to construction
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Starting on Monday, parts of the American River Parkway trail will be closed for two months due to construction. The closures are from the El Manto entrance to the Sunriver Park entrance, the city of Rancho Cordova said. The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when it will reopen temporarily from Sept. 3-5.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.
Fox40
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
Can anyone own a casino in California? | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Following the early opening of Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, many community members have made their voices heard about their excitement and opposition to the casino. One ABC10 viewer asks, will other ethnicities have their own casinos in the future?. The Sky River Casino in...
Here is how the city of Sacramento is revitalizing Broadway | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a decade, the city of Sacramento has been working on how to revitalize Broadway. Their solution? Limiting the number of cars, and creating more space for people. "We'll be adding bike lanes, we'll be adding wider sidewalks. And we'll be taking Broadway itself...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 1 year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Newsom’s Office says now, one year after Newsom announced that California had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear, the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash, enough to fill 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES - California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath...
Stockton Denny's Pacific Avenue location closed for over a year plans to re-open before Christmas
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's hard not to miss the closed Denny's restaurant along Stockton's iconic Pacific Avenue as it sits surrounded by a chain-link fence. "It's bit of an eyesore. It has been," said resident Brian Tomei, who was sitting in his car nearby. The boarded-up Denny's sits across...
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 9